Penetron System Specified for Office Tower for Global Construction Consultant in Việt Nam

The new MiTek Vietnam Office 2 building is located in the Tân Thuận Đông Industrial Park. With a construction area of over 18,000 m2, the project comprises eight above-ground floors of office space and two below-grade basement levels.

"Viteccons Construction, the general contractor, contacted Penetron to provide a robust concrete waterproofing solution for the MiTek project," says Kim Khanh Ngo Xuan, CEO & Managing Director of Penetron Vietnam. "After reviewing the project specs and the construction site, our team recommended a combination of PENETRON ADMIX, added to the concrete mix during batching, and PENETRON, a topically applied slurry."

When PENETRON ADMIX is added to the concrete mix, it reduces permeability by generating a network of insoluble crystals that permanently seal microcracks, pores, and capillaries normally found in concrete. This effectively blocks water penetration, even under the hydrostatic pressure commonly encountered at construction sites in the Mekong River Delta region. PENETRON, a crystalline waterproofing material, which is topically applied as a slurry, promotes concrete impermeability in a similar process to prevent concrete deterioration.

PENETRON ADMIX was added to the mix for all exposed below-grade concrete structures of the MiTek Vietnam Office 2 building. PENETRON was applied to the prepared surfaces of the building's foundation slab.

Kim Khanh Ngo Xuan reports that the concrete placement phase of the MiTek project was "completed on time and within budget thanks to Penetron's technical support and the good work of the application team."

