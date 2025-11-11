Penetron Technology Earns Top Grades at University of Miami's New Student Dorms

Penetron and Supermix have successfully worked together in numerous projects across Florida, where robust concrete waterproofing is the baseline for durable concrete structures. Post this

"The $335 million Centennial Village student dorms represent an enormous upgrade to the University's previous Hecht and Stanford dorms, which were originally built in 1968 and became increasingly difficult to maintain," notes Dale Williams, General Sales Manager for Penetron USA.

A centerpiece to a multi-year plan to modernize campus housing, the Centennial Village is made up of five residential colleges and will accommodate approximately 2,000 students when completed. The first phase of construction, finished last summer, includes residential colleges 1 & 2; the second and final phase, residential colleges 3, 4, and 5, will be ready by August 2026. Amenities in the new dorms include community laundry on many floors, meditation rooms, central and private bathrooms, as well as classrooms and other instructional areas. Double rooms are available while single occupancy will cost $18,000 per academic year.

Supermix, the ready-mix concrete supplier, added PENETRON ADMIX SB to the mix for the below-grade elevator pits. Available in soluble bags for easy batching, PENETRON ADMIX SB provides comprehensive protection against concrete deterioration caused by corrosion and water penetration that lasts for the service life of the concrete. PENEBAR SW-55A swellable waterstop strips were applied to permanently seal the resulting construction joints.

"Penetron and Supermix have successfully worked together in numerous projects across Florida, where robust concrete waterproofing is the baseline for durable concrete structures," adds Dale Williams. "With the high groundwater and proximity to Lake Osceola, the UM project was a perfect example of how crystalline waterproofing can save time in the application – and money over the long term."

Once new concrete is treated with PENETRON ADMIX SB, the waterproofing and durability properties become an integral part of the concrete matrix. "This protects concrete from deterioration for the service life of the concrete, even when exposed to the hydrostatic pressure commonly encountered in Southern Florida," concludes Dale Williams.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

