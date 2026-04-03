Penetron Technology Helps Restore Fire Safety for Estonia Shopping Center

Any cracks that develop during the lifetime of the concrete are self healed by PENETRON, which significantly reduces future maintenance costs and extends the service life of the structure. Post this

Coop, the largest retail chain in Estonia, is a network of 18 regional consumer cooperatives. With more than 320 stores across the country, Coop is one of the country's chief retailers of everyday goods. During construction of the new Coop shopping Center in Värska, Coop project managers needed to address fire safety regulations.

"Coop could either construct a new firefighting water tank or repair and restore the previous water tank," explains Andrus Sõna, Director of Penetron Estonia.

"After a technical review of the extensive cracks, voids and moisture damage in the existing tank, project engineers opted to keep the tank."

The client specified Penetron System to restore the firefighting water tank's watertightness as quickly and efficiently as possible, a proven solution for restoring moisture damaged concrete structures. Repair and restoration of the concrete tank was carried out by Veetõke OÜ, who had done the initial assessment of the concrete, joints, penetrations, and cracks to best achieve the watertightness of the entire structure.

"Work began with thorough cleaning of all concrete surfaces, followed by filling the numerous cracks, voids and porous joints with PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline repair grout. Once set, it permanently seals the cracks and stops leaks," notes Kristjan Sõna, Director of Veetõke OÜ. "Next, all interior and exterior surfaces of the tank were coated with a layer of PENETRON, a topically applied crystalline material."

Once applied, PENETRON penetrates deep into the concrete. In the presence of moisture, a chemical reaction forms insoluble crystals that fill microcracks, pores and capillaries, preventing the ingress of water and chemicals, even under high hydrostatic pressure.

"Any cracks that develop during the lifetime of the concrete are self healed by PENETRON, which significantly reduces future maintenance costs and extends the service life of the structure," concludes Andrus Sõna.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group