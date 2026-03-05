Penetron Technology Protects Concrete from Pounding Waves at the São Paulo Surf Club

Our experience with similar projects, the performance of our product, and our on-site technical support contributed significantly to the project's overall success. Post this

"The new club recreates a relaxing beach vibe in São Paulo," added Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO of Penetron Brazil. "With the latest wave machines, the Surf Club offers one of the best 'out-of-ocean surfing' experiences, featuring waves up to 22 seconds long for surfers to perform various maneuvers in a safe environment."

The facility's concrete pool structures are required to withstand constant contact with water and exposure to chemicals such as chloride and leaching agents used to purify the water.

"PENETRON ADMIX, a permeability-reducing admixture, was the perfect solution for these hydrostatic conditions," said Cláudio Neves Ourives. "JHSF, the general contractor, added the admixture to the concrete mix for the wave pool, treating a total area of 20,000-m2 (220,000-ft2). The construction joints were sealed with PENEBAR SW-55 swellable waterstop strips. Tile holes were filled in and sealed with a combination of PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline repair grout, and PENETRON, a topical crystalline waterproofing material.

When exposed to moisture, the active ingredients in Penetron's crystalline products create a non-soluble crystalline formation that seals microcracks, pores, and capillaries in the concrete, preventing water or liquid penetration. This enables concrete to resist water under hydrostatic pressure and self-heal cracks over time. PENETRON ADMIX integrates into the concrete matrix, providing lifetime protection and waterproofing.

"Our experience with similar projects, the performance of our product, and our on-site technical support contributed significantly to the project's overall success," stated Cláudio Neves Ourives.

