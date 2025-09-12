Penetron Technology Protects Nebraska Soybean Processing Plant from Concrete Deterioration

The below-grade concrete structures of the David City facility are now waterproof for the service life of the concrete Post this

"Behold the soybean! These legumes are not only a powerful source of edible protein, but they are also widely used in the production of fuel, plastics, rubbers, adhesives, solvents, lubricants and more," explains Patrick O'Brien, Western Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA.

A typical soybean processing plant first crushes the beans to remove the hull. The paste is then pressed to extract oil, and the remaining flakes are dried, toasted, and ground into meal. The new facility in David City processes over 50 million bushels of soybeans annually.

"Due to the high groundwater levels in that part of Nebraska, Albert Construction needed a waterproofing solution for the below-grade concrete structures of the AGP facility," states Patrick O'Brien. "If untreated and exposed to the hydrostatic pressure of the groundwater, these concrete structures can become susceptible to moisture infiltration, potentially leading to corrosion of the embedded reinforcement steel and deterioration of the structure over time."

ARPS Red-E-Mix, the ready-mix concrete provider, added PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, to 1,500 yds3 (1,150 m3) of concrete.

The concrete mix used for the David City facility's foundation slab and retaining walls is now impermeable and resistant to water damage and steel corrosion, effectively withstanding groundwater pressure.

PENETRON ADMIX SB creates a non-soluble crystalline network in concrete, blocking water, moisture, and chemicals. It also allows treated concrete to self-heal future microcracks.

"The below-grade concrete structures of the David City facility are now waterproof for the service life of the concrete," concludes Patrick O'Brien.

