Penetron Technology Specified to Protect Brazilian Biodigester Plant from Aggressive Processing Environment

AGRIC, a local organic industrial waste composting company, launched the first large scale biomethane and biogas plant in Campos Novos and the state of Santa Caterina. The plant processes 350 tons of waste per day from the surrounding farms and has the capacity to produce 25,000 m3 (32,700 yds3) of biomethane per day and markets 3,500 tons of fertilizer per month.

"The biomethane from the Campos Novos facility is sourced from waste from the region's farms, a sustainable, clean-burning energy source, which is used to generate electricity and heat," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil.

Zagonel, the general contractor, specified a robust concrete waterproofing solution to add durability to the new concrete structures and protect from sulfuric acid generated in the gas zone of the biomethane plant

Penetron recommended the Penetron System of concrete waterproofing products. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was added to the mix for all new concrete structures; the previous construction joints were permanently sealed with PENEBAR SW-55 swellable waterstop strips; the tie holes were repaired with PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline repair grout, and PENETRON, a surface-applied, crystalline waterproofing material. PENETRON ARC, an acid-resistant coating, was spray-applied to the concrete surfaces in the liquid fluctuation level and gas zone of the plant.

Once treated with PENETRON ADMIX, concrete becomes impermeable and has the ability to self-seal any hairline cracks, mitigating the threat of corrosion, increasing chemical and sulfate resistance, and optimizing overall waterproofing. The PENETRON ARC coating protects concrete from biogenic sulfuric acid created during the microbial induced corrosion process, even with the wide pH variation in the biodigester tank.

"The Campos Novos project is another biodigester plant in Brazil to successfully implement Penetron technology," notes Cláudio Neves Ourives. "Both the ease of use and performance of the Penetron products in an aggressive environment were recognized by the client."

