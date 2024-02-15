Penetron to Maintain Growth Momentum in the Southeast USA with Expanded Sales & Technical Support Team

We are delighted to welcome Brent to our organization. His expertise and experience in the concrete industry are an outstanding addition to our team! Post this

"Brent is a welcome addition to our team in the Southeast USA, a dynamic region and ongoing success story for Penetron," adds Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group and head of all North America activities. "His familiarity with the technology and his experience in the ready-mix and construction community will help us continue to expand in the region and provide our customers with on-site technical support."

With a Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Brent is also NRMCA Level 2 and 3 certified as a concrete technologist. He has held sales and technical support positions at Eden Innovations, a technology company offering nanomaterial concrete admixtures and engineering solutions, GivenHansco, a software and hardware provider for the ready-mix concrete industry, and BASF, the world's largest chemical manufacturer and construction solutions supplier.

"During my career in the ready-mix concrete industry, I became very familiar with the performance of Penetron's suite of waterproofing and durability products – and the company's reputation for top-level customer support," says Brent Sanders. "When the opportunity to get on board with Penetron in the Southeast came up, it was a quick decision. I look forward to helping grow the business and provide solutions for ready-mix producers across the region."

"With the commitment of the Penetron team and their broad range of expertise – in North America and around the world – our company continues to optimize our customer support efforts," says Dale Williams Penetron USA General Sales Manager. "We are delighted to welcome Brent to our organization. His expertise and experience in the concrete industry are an outstanding addition to our team!"

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

