Penetron Waterproofing Admixture Part of the Upgrade for Mississippi Wastewater Treatment Plant

Designed by Cook Coggin Engineers of Booneville, this $2.996 million project added a number of EPA-mandated upgrades that included new plant piping, biofilm reactor system, cloth disk filter #1 & #2 systems (for both backwash pumps), and a Triplex pumping station.

"The project specifications for the Belmont plant upgrade required a concrete waterproofing solution for all new concrete tank structures," explains Richard Farmer, Regional Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "We worked with the technician at B&B Concrete, the ready-mix concrete supplier, who opted for PENETRON ADMIX SB to waterproof all concrete exposed to effluent and water due to our past performance, the pre-measured soluble bag packaging, and attractive pricing."

PENETRON ADMIX SB is added to the concrete mix during the batching phase. Once part of the concrete mix, the admixture creates a non-soluble crystalline network, which forms throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete to reduce concrete permeability and increase resistance to the chemicals and corrosive compounds found in wastewater.

"Once part of the concrete matrix, PENETRON ADMIX SB can significantly increase the durability and service life of concrete structures," adds Richard Farmer. "It also gives concrete the ability to self-heal and seal any micro-cracks that may occur in the future, minimizing the need for future waterproofing-related concrete repairs."

