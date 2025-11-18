Penetron Waterproofing Provides Optimal Concrete Durability for St. Paul Water Treatment Plant

This included providing test data, permeability metrics, and project references to show how our admixture was the right waterproofing solution for the new plant. Post this

"SPRWS treats and pumps an average of 40 million gallons of water per day," adds Patrick O'Brien, Western Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "That's enough water to cover an entire football field in 93 feet of water!"

A key part of the SPRWS network, the McCarrons drinking water treatment plant has provided reliable, clean drinking water for over a century. However, most of the plant's infrastructure and systems were built between 1920-1950. While McCarrons continued to function well, overall reliability diminished with each passing year.

The almost $250 million upgrade project of the plant comprised improvements to all the pre-filtration stages of the treatment process, including enhancements for removing water hardness, improving water clarity, adjusting pH levels, and eliminating contaminants and pollutants.

The major construction project components include:

New source water conduits from the terminal chambers to the water plant.

New lime softening solids contact clarifiers to replace existing rapid mix, flocculation, and settling basins.

New recarbonation basins to replace the single existing recarbonation basin.

New ozonation treatment process for enhanced taste and odor control, oxidation, and disinfection.

New chemical systems and new lime storage and handling building.

New laboratory, office spaces, and control room.

"To get approved for this large municipal project, we first needed to show the architect how PENETRON ADMIX SB would perform," says Patrick O'Brien. "This included providing test data, permeability metrics, and project references to show how our admixture was the right waterproofing solution for the new plant. Fortunately, Cemstone, the project's ready-mix concrete supplier, also knew how to handle cold weather concrete placement."

Cemstone added PENETRON ADMIX SB, a completely non-toxic and NSF 61-certified (for potable water applications) waterproofing admixture, to 6500 yds3 of concrete mix for all below-grade structures, including the walls, foundation slabs, and holding tanks of the McCarrons water treatment plant.

Once added to the concrete mix, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX SB create a crystalline network to prevent water and chemicals from entering the pores, capillaries, and microcracks in concrete, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure in a water tank and water treatment plant. Its ability to permanently self-heal any future microcracks prevents any damage from occurring over the service life of the concrete.

