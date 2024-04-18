Penetron Waterproofing Technology Works with Symbiosis Urban Renewal in Milano, Italy

The specification of PENETRON ADMIX will extend the service life of the below-grade concrete structures at Symbiosis by 60 or more years, even with constant exposure to the region's groundwater levels. Post this

"All this new construction has attracted a number of multinational companies and transformed a previously derelict historic industrial area into a bustling mixed-use business district and urban innovation hub," adds Enricomaria Gastaldo Brac, CEO & Managing Director of Penetron Italia. "Today, the district boasts showrooms, museums, universities, research centers, and homes to international brands such as Fondazione Prada and Talent Garden."

The most recent wave of construction saw completion of "Building D" on the Via Vezza d'Oglio, "Building F" on Via Condino, and "Building G" and "Building H" on the Viale Ortles – multi-story office buildings that feature an eye-catching modernist architecture and extensive below-grade structures. The Symbiosis buildings are classified as Energy Class A with a goal of obtaining the exclusive LEED Platinum certification awarded to buildings that control and curb CO₂ emissions into the air.

To protect the below-grade structures of the new buildings from groundwater penetration, COVIVIO, a European real estate developer, specified PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, for the concrete mix for the below-grade concrete structures. PENEBAR SW, a swellable waterstop, was also used to permanently seal all construction joints. The technical team from Penetron Italia worked with CMB CARPI, the general contractor, to ensure an optimal concrete mix for the below-grade concrete foundation structures – including the foundation slabs, retaining walls, and elevator pits.

Once mixed into the concrete, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX react with moisture and concrete minerals to form insoluble crystals throughout the entire concrete matrix. The insoluble crystals forming within the cracks and voids of the concrete matrix reduce concrete permeability, provide corrosion mitigation and self-healing abilities to seal hairline cracks over the service life of the structure.

"The specification of PENETRON ADMIX will extend the service life of the below-grade concrete structures at Symbiosis by 60 or more years, even with constant exposure to the region's groundwater levels," concludes Enricomaria Gastaldo Brac.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group