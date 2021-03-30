Penetron Provides Permanent Protection for Jeddah Hotel Residence

Red Sea vistas included: A serviced residence hotel with 95 luxury units, the Fraser Suites below-grade concrete structures (including a parking garage) were waterproofed with PENETRON ADMIX. Once water and waterborne elements are prevented from penetrating a concrete matrix, the life span and durability of concrete is significantly increased. As tests have shown, the service life of Penetron-treated concrete is about three times that of conventional concrete.

The March 2021 opening ceremony of the Fraser Suites, a hotel residence in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, added a convenient destination for business travelers in the Kingdom’s economic center. PENETRON ADMIX was specified to ensure a waterproof and durable concrete foundation.

The Fraser Suites in Jeddah is the newest hotel residence managed by Frasers Hospitality, a global hospitality operator with serviced apartments, hotel residences and boutique hotels across Australia, Southeast Asia, North Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Overlooking the Red Sea, the Fraser Suites is a serviced residence hotel with 95 fully furnished luxury units available as one- to three-bedroom apartments. The 12-floor tower has an 8,000 m2 footprint and was designed by Retaj Architects & Consultant Engineers. The US$50 million project also features four below-grade floors: two basement floors and two floors to accommodate a 226-car parking garage. Amenities include a restaurant, a coffee shop, and meeting rooms. There is also a rooftop swimming pool, 24-hour gym, sauna, and steam rooms.

Proven Performance Prevails

“We worked with the engineers at Retaj on a previous project in Jeddah. For the Fraser Suites project, they came to us right away to collaborate on a concrete waterproofing solution,” comments Bayahya Aiman, Penetron distributor for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “We recently completed a number of residential and commercial projects in Jeddah which have given the Penetron team ample experience with this kind of project and similar applications.”

PENETRON ADMIX was added to the concrete mix (about 9,400 m3 of concrete) for the foundation slabs, basement structures and two concrete water storage tanks – one for drinking water and another as a fire-fighting water storage reservoir. PENEBAR SW-45 Type A, a swellable waterstop used to seal construction joints, was also used to complete the Penetron System. Rafic A. Kreidie carried out the construction.

Lifetime Waterproofing Protection

Once PENETRON ADMIX is added to the concrete mix, proprietary chemicals in the admixture react with water and key concrete components to produce an integral insoluble crystalline formation that will last for the life of the concrete. Once treated, the concrete matrix shows vastly improved chloride diffusion, sulfate resistance, and self-healing capabilities.

“Once water and waterborne elements are prevented from penetrating a concrete matrix, the life span and durability of concrete is significantly increased,” says Bayahya Aiman. “As tests have shown, the service life of Penetron-treated concrete is about three times that of conventional concrete.”

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: CRDept@penetron.com or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.