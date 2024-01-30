Penetron's Performance Makes a Difference in Bethlehem's Boyd Theater Apartment Development Effort

Thanks to our relationship with the ready-mix concrete supplier and the performance of Penetron products in similar projects, PENETRON ADMIX SB was specified for the project. Post this

"Built on the site of the historic Boyd Theater, this $55 million redevelopment project was the biggest redevelopment effort in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania," states Richard Farmer, Regional Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "The Boyd Apartments have also become a valuable addition to the city's stock of affordable apartment housing in the downtown area."

An iconic symbol of Bethlehem dating back to the days of live vaudeville, the Boyd Theater featured a 1,200-seat theater venue, which later became a movie theater.

Designed by Berardon Architects, the six-story development comprises 205 apartments, 10 Airbnb rental units, (below-grade) underground parking, a swimming pool, an open courtyard, and 5,000 ft2 (455 m2) of commercial space. The new red brick exterior of the complex draws inspiration from the surrounding historic architecture and incorporates the Boyd's iconic red theater signs.

Because of the groundwater levels encountered at the construction site, Monocacy General Contracting mandated a reliable and permanent waterproofing solution for elevator pits. Penetron worked with Rahns Concrete, the ready-mix concrete supplier, to provide an effective – and long-lasting – waterproofing solution for this key below-grade concrete structure.

"Thanks to our relationship with the ready-mix concrete supplier and the performance of Penetron products in similar projects, PENETRON ADMIX SB was specified for the project," adds Richard Farmer. "Finally, the proximity to our manufacturing plant next door in Allentown and the next-day delivery saved money on freight costs."

Added to concrete in premeasured soluble bags during batching and unaffected by climatic conditions, PENETRON ADMIX SB significantly increases the durability and service life of concrete. Thanks to the non-soluble crystalline network that forms throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete, the treated structure now has the ability to self-heal and seal any micro-cracks, pores and capillaries that may occur in the future, minimizing the need for any future concrete repairs.

