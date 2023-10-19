Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, invited spouses of foreign leaders to visit China National Arts and Crafts Museum, also known as China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum, in Beijing on Wednesday morning.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, invited spouses of foreign leaders to visit China National Arts and Crafts Museum, also known as China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum, in Beijing on Wednesday morning.

These international guests were here to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, a two-day event which concludes on Wednesday.

Peng said that culture is the spiritual bond of unity and cooperation among partner countries building the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"It is hoped that we will further enhance people-to-people exchanges, carry forward the friendship from generation to generation and achieve common development," she added.

In one of the museum's best exhibition halls, Peng and the guests enjoyed the exquisite art works of jade carving, weaving, embroidery, bamboo weaving, wood carving and other crafts.

The inheritors of Chinese intangible cultural heritage displayed their exquisite skills such as embroidery and filigree inlaying, which were admired and praised by Peng and the guests.

During the past decade, BRI partner countries have been promoting people-to-people exchanges through cultural years, art festivals, expos and exhibitions, Luban Workshops and other programs.

To support more exchanges in the future, China will host the Liangzhu Forum to enhance dialogue on civilizations with BRI partner countries. China has also launched the International Tourism Alliance of Silk Road Cities and will continue with the Chinese government Silk Road Program scholarship.

Click here for more about Peng Liyuan says culture is the spiritual bond of BRI cooperation https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-10-18/Peng-Liyuan-says-culture-is-the-spiritual-bond-of-BRI-cooperation-1o0AH9D4gIE/index.html

This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C

Media Contact

Shen Jing, CGTN America, 1 2023931850, artin.smaiely@cgtnamerica.com

SOURCE CGTN America