Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry Expands Reach with The Acquisition of Mouth Carolina Dentistry

Dr. James B. Wisner, Dr. Caitlin McPherson, Dr. Luke E. Severance, and Dr. Andrew Greenberg lead the talented team at Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry. Dr. Wisner, a distinguished dentist with advanced training in implant surgery and cosmetic dentistry, is joined by Dr. McPherson, who specializes in pediatric care and Invisalign treatment. Dr. Severance brings expertise in various areas, including implant surgery and pediatric dentistry, while Dr. Greenberg, with his academic excellence and artistic background, adds a unique dimension to the practice.

"We are excited to welcome patients of Mouth Carolina Dentistry to our Peninsula family," said Dr. Wisner. "Our commitment to delivering exceptional dental care remains unwavering as we expand our footprint and continue to serve the Charleston community."

More about Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry:

Dr. James B. Wisner received his D.M.D. degree from the Medical University of South Carolina's College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Wisner served in the United States Air Force where he completed an AEGD residency and was certified in intravenous conscious sedation. Dr. Wisner is an active member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics (AAFE) and The Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM), as well as the American Dental Association (ADA) and South Carolina Dental Association (SCDA). He has completed advanced training in implant surgery, adult orthodontics, Botox and facial aesthetics, CEREC crowns, 3D CBCT imaging, and cosmetic dentistry.

Dr. Caitlin McPherson earned her Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina's College of Dental Medicine. She is an active member of The American Dental Association and The Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. McPherson performs all aspects of general dentistry and is Invisalign certified, and she especially enjoys treating pediatric patients.

Dr. Luke E. Severance received his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina and attended a general practice residency in Columbia, SC. At Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, he extended his knowledge and expertise in various areas from IV moderate sedation, implant surgery, CEREC crowns, digital dentistry, pediatric dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and extractions. Peninsula Cosmetic & Family Dentistry is located at 538 Savannah Hwy in Charleston, SC.

Dr. Andrew Greenberg, a Florence, South Carolina native, graduated from Tulane University before earning his dental degree from the Medical University of South Carolina College of Dental Medicine. He excelled academically, earning membership in the Presidential Scholars Program and making multiple appearances on the Dean's List. Beyond dentistry, Dr. Greenberg is a multifaceted artist with a background in classical piano, painting, architecture, and music, including playing electric guitar for jazz bands. He has also pursued interests in digital graphic art, programming, and filmmaking, receiving certification from the New York Film Academy.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (843) 507-5481 or visit http://www.peninsuladentistry.net.

