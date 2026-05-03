Peninsula Visa Launches Comprehensive OCI Processing Services

For 50 years, Peninsula Visa has helped families navigate immigration. OCI processing is one of our most impactful services, connecting the Indian diaspora to their heritage. We're proud to bring our expertise to help families secure OCI status with confidence. Evan James, CEO Post this

Peninsula Visa's OCI services cover every stage of the OCI lifecycle, ensuring that members of the Indian diaspora receive expert support from start to finish.

The four service types now available are:

New OCI Application — For foreign nationals of Indian origin, spouses of Indian citizens or existing OCI card holders, and minor children with at least one Indian parent applying for OCI status for the first time.

OCI Card Renewal — For card holders whose OCI card has expired, or whose linked passport has been renewed or replaced and requires an updated booklet.

Re-issuance (Age Milestones) — OCI cards must be re-issued when minors reach the age of 18 and again when card holders turn 50, due to significant changes in appearance. Peninsula Visa guides clients through both transitions seamlessly.

Miscellaneous OCI Services — Covering corrections to existing records, lost or damaged card replacement, address changes, and other administrative updates to the OCI file.

Why Choose Peninsula Visa for Your OCI Application

Peninsula Visa brings decades of institutional knowledge and a client-first philosophy to every OCI case.

Key value propositions include:

Expert Guidance — Dedicated OCI specialists with deep knowledge of consulate requirements, eligibility rules, and documentation standards across all service types.

High Approval Rate — A meticulous multi-stage review process that identifies and resolves issues before submission, dramatically reducing the likelihood of rejection or delay.

Fast Turnaround — Standard processing in 12-15 Business Days for most OCI service types, with real-time status updates throughout the process.

End-to-End Support — Personalized document checklists, secure document uploads, expert form preparation, consulate submission, and post-submission tracking — all in one place.

Launch Promotion

Save 20% on any OCI service — new users only

OCI20

Enter code OCI20 at checkout. Available to new users. No expiration date.

Leadership Perspective

"For 50 years, Peninsula Visa has helped individuals and families navigate the complexities of immigration documentation. OCI processing is one of the most impactful services we have ever added — it directly connects the Indian diaspora to their heritage country in a lasting, meaningful way. We are proud to bring our proven expertise and client-centric approach to this important service, and we look forward to helping thousands of families secure their OCI status with confidence."

Founded in 1975, Peninsula Visa has built its reputation on precision, transparency, and a genuine commitment to client outcomes. The addition of OCI processing services reflects the company's ongoing mission to expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of immigrants and their families across the United States.

Get Started Today

Eligible applicants can begin their OCI journey by visiting Peninsula Visa's dedicated OCI Services page. New users can take advantage of the 20% launch discount by entering promo code OCI20 at checkout when selecting any OCI service type.

Media Contact

Evan James, Peninsula Visa, 1 4087277515, [email protected], https://peninsulavisa.com/

SOURCE Peninsula Visa