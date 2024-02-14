Penn Station East Coast Subs Named a 2024 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners are Highly Satisfied with Penn Station's Performance

CINCINNATI, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Penn Station East Coast Subs, a leading fast-casual sandwich restaurant franchise, was recently named a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

Penn Station was among more than 375 franchise brands, representing over 35,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Penn Station's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

Cincinnati-based Penn Station East Coast Subs serves an assortment of hot grilled and cold deli classic sandwiches, including the chain's renowned Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich, wraps, and salads made to order with high-quality ingredients. The menu also includes fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade and fresh-baked chocolate chunk cookies. Penn Station offers eat-in dining, carryout, delivery, and catering.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise for 2024," said Penn Station Chief Operating Officer Craig Dunaway. "Knowing that the many positive reviews came from our own franchisees is a testament to their overall satisfaction in our system and the high performance of our operations."

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years. In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. That's extremely encouraging news for franchise owners and anyone considering investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the 200 Top Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

About Penn Station East Coast Subs:

Jeff Osterfeld started the award-winning sandwich chain in 1985 in Dayton, Ohio. Three years later, he sold his first Penn Station franchise. Today, there are more than 320 Penn Station East Coast Subs franchises in the U.S. serving high-quality products grilled and baked to perfection. The privately-owned franchise business serves premium products that have won numerous awards.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

