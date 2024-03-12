Penn Station East Coast Subs Named a Top 100 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Women Franchise Owners are Highly Satisfied with Penn Station's Performance

CINCINNATI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Penn Station East Coast Subs, a leading fast-casual sandwich restaurant franchise, has been recognized by Franchise Business Review as a 2024 Top Franchise for Women. Only 100 brands were named to the annual list of award winners.

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a franchise research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only reviews of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that recognize the top franchises in specific sectors.

Penn Station was among 350 franchise brands, representing over 8,500 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. Penn Station's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

"We are very proud to be named as a top franchise for women by Franchise Business Review this year," said Penn Station Chief Operating Officer Craig Dunaway. "Our franchisees have shown how pleased they are with the overall operation of our system. We thank them for playing a major role in the success of Penn Station."

Cincinnati-based Penn Station East Coast Subs serves an assortment of hot grilled and cold deli classic sandwiches, including the chain's renowned Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich, wraps, and salads made to order with high-quality ingredients. The menu also includes fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade and fresh-baked chocolate chunk cookies. Penn Station offers eat-in dining, carryout, delivery, and catering.

Ann Vanover currently owns three Penn Station restaurants in Ashland, KY, Morehead, KY and Huntington, WV. She has been a franchisee with the brand for more than 20 years and believes following the system in place leads to success and a productive relationship with the franchisor.

"Penn Station has been a great fit for me as a business owner," said Vanover. ". They are always available if I need something, and I look at them as a partner who has a vested interest in my success."

"Franchising is a terrific option for women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "With so many franchise opportunities to choose from, it's critical to do in-depth research to understand how satisfied current female franchise owners are with the training and support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, culture, and leadership of any brand they're considering before making an investment. When you look at the brands on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Women, 89% of women said they enjoy being part of their franchise organizations and 88% said they enjoy operating the business, making them all excellent options for women looking to make the transition to business ownership."

About Penn Station East Coast Subs:

Jeff Osterfeld started the award-winning sandwich chain in 1985 in Dayton, Ohio. Three years later, he sold his first Penn Station franchise. Today, there are more than 320 Penn Station East Coast Subs franchises in the U.S. serving high-quality products grilled and baked to perfection. The privately-owned franchise business serves premium products that have won numerous awards.

Learn more about Penn Station East Coast Subs at penn-station.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

