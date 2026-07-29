Celebrating 110 years in business, Penner's, a fourth-generation men's clothier, explores how changing wedding trends have transformed formalwear preferences for modern grooms seeking affordable wedding suits in San Antonio that combine craftsmanship, comfort and fit.

SAN ANTONIO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As wedding traditions continue to evolve, Penner's is commemorating 110 years in business by reflecting how modern grooms are redefining formalwear expectations. Since opening in 1916, the family-owned retailer has witnessed generations of wedding style trends, from traditional formalwear to today's growing demand for affordable tailored suits in San Antonio.

Why Are Grooms Choosing Tailored Suits Over Traditional Formalwear?

Grooms are moving toward tailored suits because they want a garment that reflects their individual style, fits their body and delivers real value. That preference has been building for decades, and few retailers have watched it develop more closely than a family business like Penner's, now in its fourth generation.

South Texas has always had its own formalwear identity. The guayabera, a traditional linen garment with deep roots in Latin American culture, has long held a place in the region's wedding aesthetic alongside conventional two-piece suits.

The demand for lightweight, well-constructed options has grown as grooms seek garments that honor personal style without excess cost. Penner's has offered traditional guayaberas made in Mexico alongside suits for generations, making the store a natural fit for grooms who want to dress with cultural pride and practical value.

What Should Grooms Look for in a Wedding Suit Shop?

The best place to find affordable wedding suits is a shop that handles tailoring in-house, carries a wide range of styles and sizes and employs staff who understand the difference between a suit that fits and one that just hangs.

Specializing in tailored suits in San Antonio, Penner's offers complimentary in-house tailoring with every suit purchase, completing alterations on a timeline that keeps every groom ready before the big day. Whether finding a style or refining the fit, its experienced team is ready to assist every customer who comes through the door. Several qualities set the store apart from big-box national retailers:

Style variety: Classic two-piece suits, sport coats and authentic guayaberas made in Mexico give grooms a range of options under one roof.

Size inclusivity: Penner's stocks formalwear from small through 8X, ensuring a proper fit for grooms of every build.

In-house tailoring: The store's professional team handles every alteration on-site and provides personalized fitting services.

Easy to visit: Free parking makes the downtown location accessible for in-person fittings, consultations and same-day tailoring services.

About Penner's

Penner's is a fourth-generation, family-owned men's clothing retailer founded in downtown San Antonio, Texas, in 1916. The store specializes in suits, sport coats, dress shirts and authentic guayaberas handcrafted in Mexico, and it provides complimentary tailoring on all purchases. Penner's serves customers of all sizes and operates at 311 W. Commerce St.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Penner's, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.pennersinc.com/

SOURCE Penner's