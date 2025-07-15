Pennsylvania Compensation Rating Bureau Launches WorkComp360™ Dashboards That Revolutionizes Benchmarking Insights and Market Metrics

"This is a transformative tool that provides benchmarking of key metrics and will lead to refined risk analysis, safer workplaces, and optimized strategies," says Brett Hall, Director of Actuarial Services, Workers Compensation, for PCRB member WorkPartners/UPMC. Post this

"WorkComp360™ represents a monumental leap forward in workers' compensation analytics," says William Taylor, President & CEO Emeritus of PCRB. "It's an industry-leading platform combining sophisticated data visualization with robust benchmarking data tools, helping users navigate market dynamics with confidence and precision. PCRB and DCRB are committed to driving innovation in workers' compensation, and WorkComp360™ is a testament to that vision."

The initial release of WorkComp360™ offers broad data analytics capabilities for the 400+ member insurers that work with the PCRB and DCRB across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Senior executives, department leaders, actuaries, underwriters, and other market professionals will benefit from:

Market Insight Dashboard – Provides a comprehensive overview of premium trends, loss ratios, pricing factors and carrier performance. There are many insights available, such as policy premium comparisons with concentrations by county versus statewide information. This information is easily sliced/diced in user friendly ways.

Claims Insight Dashboard – Delivers detailed analysis of claim trends, severity, frequency, and claim distribution by body part. This dashboard provides an intuitive visualization tool for easier querying, providing greater insights and illustration of specific claims impacts.

Powered by Cloverleaf's AI ready data model, the platform ingests policy, unit statistical, and claim data, applies PCRB/DCRB's rigorous validation rules, and surfaces results through a modern web interface secured by single sign on. The result is a zero download, current workspace where sensitive data remains protected while insight flows freely. Dynamic filtering, one click graph changes, and "dice" slicing across more than 20 dimensions convert routine monitoring into deep exploration—turning a five-minute glance into a strategic planning session.

"This is a transformative tool that provides benchmarking of key metrics and will lead to refined risk analysis, safer workplaces, and optimized strategies," says Brett Hall, Director of Actuarial Services, Workers Compensation, for PCRB member WorkPartners/UPMC.

WorkPartners/UMPC is among hundreds of PCRB and DCRB members that can access WorkComp360 by visiting pcrb.com or dcrb.com and navigating to the WorkComp360 landing page. The PCRB and DCRB's project team, led by Vice President and Chief Actuary Brent Otto, has worked tirelessly to develop and enhance this platform, guided in large part by what members shared they needed most—interactivity, flexibility, and the ability to dig deeper into workers' compensation data.

"Implementing the Cloverleaf platform in this manner signifies a pivotal leap forward not just for PCRB/DCRB but for the industry as a whole," said Michael Schwabrow, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Cloverleaf Analytics. "Our technological ingenuity, combined with PCRB/DCRB's forward-thinking strategies, sets the bar for intelligence and efficiency in workers' compensation insurance."

Later this year the bureaus will add DataPro+, a revitalized successor to their legacy flat file explorer, giving analysts self-service access to granular policy and statistical records. Future releases will introduce a statewide only edition for all stakeholders.

Members of PCRB and DCRB can easily access WorkComp 360 and related resources:

About The Pennsylvania Compensation Rating Bureau and Delaware Compensation Rating Bureau:

Founded in 1915 and 1917, respectively, the Pennsylvania Compensation Rating Bureau (PCRB) and Delaware Compensation Rating Bureau (DCRB) are nonprofit data collection organizations serving as a trusted, essential, and objective resource that supports a healthy workers compensation system for their respective states. The PCRB and DCRB provide data-driven products and services that anticipate and respond to marketplace conditions and identify emerging trends, including accurate and valuable statistical and actuarially-based information, marketplace knowledge, and rating plans. The PCRB and DCRB also conduct innovative research, provide educational services, and engages in outreach that delivers knowledge to empower actionable decisions. For more information, please visit www.pcrb.com and www.dcrb.com.

About Cloverleaf Analytics:

Cloverleaf Analytics is the leader in insurance intelligence solutions, having evolved from Business Intelligence (BI) into providing advanced tools using AI, ML, NLP, Speech to Insights and other emerging technologies to empower carriers to achieve unparalleled growth. Cloverleaf enables carriers in diverse lines of business to create modern products that help insurers remain competitive against new market entrants while redefining what consumers and businesses understand as the meaning of insurance value. www.cloverleafanalytics.com

Media Contact

Michael Schwabrow, Cloverleaf Analytics, 1 (512) 361-7173 2121, [email protected], www.cloverleafanalytics.com

SOURCE Cloverleaf Analytics