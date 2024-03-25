Pennsylvania Dept of Human Services Designates American Treatment Network as a State Healthcare Center of Excellence

"This designation recognizes ATN as one of only three providers in Delaware County delivering evidenced based integrated treatment and social supports in the county. We look forward to working with our various community partners to elevate the level of treatment for the citizens of Delaware County." Post this

OUD Treatment: COEs offer evidence-based treatments, including Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT). These interventions help manage withdrawal symptoms, reduce cravings, and support long-term recovery.

Physical Health Treatment: Individuals with OUD often face other health conditions. COEs address these needs, ensuring that clients receive comprehensive care.

Mental Health Treatment: Mental health plays a crucial role in recovery. COEs provide counseling, therapy, and support for anxiety, depression, and related issues.

Peer Support: Each person with OUD is assigned a peer navigator—a fellow individual in recovery. Peer support fosters understanding, empathy, and encouragement.

Community-Based Care Management Teams: These teams consist of diverse providers, including social workers, counselors, nurses, and physicians. They work collaboratively to address treatment and non-treatment needs.

Coordination of Care: COEs ensure seamless coordination across physical, mental, and behavioral health domains. This integrated approach enhances outcomes.

Social Needs Support: Beyond medical care, COEs assist with job training, housing, transportation, education, and childcare. These social determinants significantly impact recovery.

Commenting on the latest designation, Co-Founder and CEO Matthew Sullivan stated, "This designation recognizes American Treatment Network as one of only three providers in Delaware County delivering evidenced based integrated treatment and social supports in the county. We look forward to working with our various community partners to elevate the level of treatment for the citizens of Delaware County."

About American Treatment Network:

American Treatment Network is a value based, multi-state outpatient substance abuse provider with operations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. American Treatment Network was founded to disrupt the current fragmented outpatient addiction treatment landscape by promoting health equity to all who seek outpatient addiction care. For more information, visit http://www.americantreatmentnetwork.com

