Pennsylvania Layne's Chicken Fingers Franchisee Secures Real Estate, Set To Open by End of Year

Multi-unit restaurant owners 3E Franchise will open the Soon to be Famous™ chicken finger restaurant at 5200 Baum Blvd. in Pittsburgh later this year.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the Soon to be Famous™ chicken finger franchise with nearly 20 restaurants open across the U.S. and another 226 sold, will be opening another location in Pittsburgh this year. 3E Franchise is leading the brand's growth in Pittsburgh, and after recently securing real estate at 5200 Baum Blvd., he is on track to open his fourth restaurant by the end of the year.

"3E Franchise has selected a great site for his new restaurant," said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer. "Layne's is a great fit for the Bloomfield/Shadyside community in Pittsburgh, and we look forward to bringing our iconic crispy fingers and laid-back, guest-focused atmosphere to the area."

This location will be Layne's third restaurant in the Pittsburgh area, increasing the brand's awareness and access in Pennsylvania. As the franchise group continues to grow its footprint, the team will play a key role in driving brand awareness and catering to even more Layne's fans nationwide, as they continue developing across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

In the $61 billion fast food chicken market, Layne's strives to provide its guests with a unique and refreshing experience. Staying true to its roots, Layne's still focuses on offering crispy, juicy chicken tenders but has also expanded its menu to include new sauces, chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps and milkshakes to meet the evolution of guest demand.

With a history of strong growth and incredible demand from guests, Layne's is quickly expanding with passionate franchisees. Now that the real estate has been secured, this restaurant moves the system one step closer to having 50 units open by 2025.

The Layne's team is focusing its expansion on its home state of Texas as well as Virginia, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise.

Franchise opportunities range from $446,500 to $1,015,000 with different buildout options available. Learn more about franchising here.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Layne’s Chicken Fingers