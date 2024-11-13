Pennsylvania Rye Distillery Stoll & Wolfe Debuts 4-Year-Old Version Of Its Heritage Rosen Rye

Dick Stoll's legacy is part of the founding story of Stoll & Wolfe. This Rosen Rye whiskey we are releasing at four years of age reflects his vision in how we produce this heritage grain expression. Post this

A revival of Rosen in 2015 led to the involvement of the distillery team at Stoll & Wolfe, including Erik Wolfe and former legendary Historic Pennsylvania Michter's Distillery master distiller Dick Stoll, to bring this grain back to whiskey making. Stoll, in particular, was directly associated with this rye, having been the last distiller to produce a run of the whiskey before the Pennsylvania-based distillery was shuttered.

Unfortunately, Stoll, who distilled the first Rosen Rye in nearly 50 years in 2019, passed away before the final whiskey was released.

"Dick's legacy is part of the founding story of Stoll & Wolfe," said Wolfe. "This Rosen Rye whiskey we are releasing at four years of age reflects his vision in how we produce this heritage grain expression."

A unique thing to note with this whiskey's release is its ties to the family story of Stoll & Wolfe. The Rosen Rye grown for it comes from the Kline Family Farm, just two miles from the Lititz, PA-based distillery. The farm has a family connection with the distillery, as their shared 7x great grandfather William Kline started the farm in 1741, with it remaining in the family.

"I'm proud of my family's direction connection to the whiskey in these bottles," noted Wolfe. "It makes this particular release all the more special."

The Stoll & Wolfe 4-Year Single Barrel Rosen Rye, bottled at 106.5 proof, is non-chill filtered and limited to just 220 750 ml bottles priced at $120 each. It is available now in Pennsylvania and nationwide online. For more information on how to get a bottle, visit https://www.stollandwolfe.com/tastingroombottleshop.

ABOUT STOLL & WOLFE STRAIGHT ROSEN RYE 4-YEAR

4-Year Single Barrel Kline Farm Rosen Rye. 106.5 Proof (53.25 ABV). Non Chill Filtered. Distilled in PA. 220 bottles at $120 each.

Nose: Ginger and brown sugar open on the nose, along with spice cake, cream soda, vanilla, candied citrus, and a touch of dark cherry.

Palate: The palate bursts its way open with rye spice, nutmeg and apricot, dark chocolate, and toasted oak.

Finish: A long-lasting finish then takes a sweet and rich turn, with toffee and crème brûlée, a hint of black pepper, and lingering rye spice on the tongue.

ABOUT STOLL & WOLFE

Stoll & Wolfe, opened in 2016 in Lititz, Pennsylvania, is a testament to its unwavering dedication to the revival of Pennsylvania rye whiskey. Founded by Erik and Avianna Wolfe, the team worked tirelessly with former Michter's (Pennsylvania) master distiller Dick Stoll to lead the charge, particularly with the rebirth of the Rosen Rye grain type. Their timeless approach to the production of spirits, employing open cypress tank fermentation and a column still with a thumper/doubler, followed by maturation in a range of unique settings, is a reflection of their commitment to developing the core flavors of Pennsylvania rye whiskey lovers have come to expect.

