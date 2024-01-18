Pennsylvania State University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Cynthia Letting a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Cynthia Letting a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Letting, a third-year graduate student, studies Mechanical Engineering at Pennsylvania State University. In addition to her studies, Letting interned at Air Products, where she contributed to international projects and spearheaded an organizational improvement called the Valve Drawing Repository. She also served as a mentor as part of the Women in Engineering Program Orientation and is the current secretary for the Graduate Women in Engineering Program.

"Cynthia's dedication to making space for others and improving the state of her field is commendable, and we are so excited to support her in her education," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

