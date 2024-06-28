Pennwood Cyber Charter School Announces School Leader Ahead of Inaugural 2024-25 School Year

I'm delighted to be joining Pennwood Cyber Charter School at the start of what will be an incredible journey. Anchored in the school's mission to provide students a safe, engaging learning environment, my goal is to help prepare students for their future and set them up for success. Post this

With a unique focus on college and career readiness, the school will offer students in grades 6-12 access to extensive course offerings with industry-leading partners like Coursera, Acadeum, Credly, and The Home Depot. Pennwood Cyber Charter School's partnership with Drexel University's Goodwin College of Professional Studies will also provide high school students the opportunity to enroll in project-based learning offerings designed to increase employment opportunities and/or college readiness. Families will also have access to counseling and mental health resources through the school's partnership with the Cook Center for Human Connection.

"I'm delighted to be joining Pennwood Cyber Charter School at the start of what will be an incredible journey," said Moser. "Anchored in the school's mission to provide students a safe, engaging learning environment, my goal is to help prepare students for their future and set them up for success. I look forward to creating a strong community and seeing what we can achieve together."

Prior to joining Pennwood Cyber Charter School, Moser served in various educator, administrator, and advisor roles in Pennsylvania's K-12 school system and higher education. Most recently, she held the school leader position at Iowa Connections Academy, helping to grow the school to reach more Iowans seeking alternative education options and increasing academic growth and proficiency in math and reading. She completed her undergraduate degree at Old Dominion University and received a post-baccalaureate teaching certificate at Alvernia University. She obtained her Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration from Wilkes University and, in 2023, she completed her Master of Business Administration degree from Strayer University's Jack Welch Management Institute.

Pennwood Cyber Charter School is now enrolling students for the 2024-25 school year. Families interested in learning more are encouraged to attend an online information session to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information about Pennwood Cyber Charter School, or to begin the enrollment process, please visit https://www.ConnectionsAcademy.com/Pennwood.

About Pennwood Cyber Charter School

Pennwood Cyber Charter School is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students across Pennsylvania. The school uses a proven core model of virtual learning, the nationally recognized Connections Academy program, which is accredited by Cognia, formerly AdvancED. Opening for the 2024-2025 school year, Pennwood Cyber Charter School creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students will gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, visit https://www.ConnectionsAcademy.com/Pennwood.

