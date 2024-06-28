Pennwood Cyber Charter School Announces School Leader Ahead of Inaugural 2024-25 School Year

Chris Moser Brings 20+ Years of Education Experience to Role at the Helm of Pennsylvania's Newest K-12 Cyber Charter School
YORK, Pa., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pennwood Cyber Charter School, Pennsylvania's newest cyber charter school, announces the hire of Chris Moser as the school's CEO. Moser has a distinguished career in education with over 20 years of experience in K-12 education. "We are thrilled to welcome Chris Moser as the CEO; she impressed us with her dedication to student achievement, commitment to fostering an inclusive and collaborative school community, and vision for the future of our school," said Marc LeBlond, President of the Pennwood Cyber Charter School's Board.
As CEO, Moser will work closely with administrators, teachers, and staff to provide a high-quality virtual learning experience for students enrolled in the new school. Approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education in January, Pennwood Cyber Charter School's approach emphasizes both academics and building fundamental life skills. This combination fosters the confidence that students need to thrive both in school and in their lives. Taught by state-certified teachers with special training in working in a virtual environment, students will benefit from the proven and nationally recognized Connections Academy program that includes core coursework and a variety of elective opportunities for students to pursue their personal passions. Students will also have opportunities to socialize with their peers and teachers both virtually and in person.
With a unique focus on college and career readiness, the school will offer students in grades 6-12 access to extensive course offerings with industry-leading partners like Coursera, Acadeum, Credly, and The Home Depot. Pennwood Cyber Charter School's partnership with Drexel University's Goodwin College of Professional Studies will also provide high school students the opportunity to enroll in project-based learning offerings designed to increase employment opportunities and/or college readiness. Families will also have access to counseling and mental health resources through the school's partnership with the Cook Center for Human Connection.
"I'm delighted to be joining Pennwood Cyber Charter School at the start of what will be an incredible journey," said Moser. "Anchored in the school's mission to provide students a safe, engaging learning environment, my goal is to help prepare students for their future and set them up for success. I look forward to creating a strong community and seeing what we can achieve together."
Prior to joining Pennwood Cyber Charter School, Moser served in various educator, administrator, and advisor roles in Pennsylvania's K-12 school system and higher education. Most recently, she held the school leader position at Iowa Connections Academy, helping to grow the school to reach more Iowans seeking alternative education options and increasing academic growth and proficiency in math and reading. She completed her undergraduate degree at Old Dominion University and received a post-baccalaureate teaching certificate at Alvernia University. She obtained her Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration from Wilkes University and, in 2023, she completed her Master of Business Administration degree from Strayer University's Jack Welch Management Institute.
Pennwood Cyber Charter School is now enrolling students for the 2024-25 school year. Families interested in learning more are encouraged to attend an online information session to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information about Pennwood Cyber Charter School, or to begin the enrollment process, please visit https://www.ConnectionsAcademy.com/Pennwood.
About Pennwood Cyber Charter School
Pennwood Cyber Charter School is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students across Pennsylvania. The school uses a proven core model of virtual learning, the nationally recognized Connections Academy program, which is accredited by Cognia, formerly AdvancED. Opening for the 2024-2025 school year, Pennwood Cyber Charter School creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students will gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, visit https://www.ConnectionsAcademy.com/Pennwood.
Media Contact
Aureal Cordero Diez, Pennwood Cyber Charter School, 310-496-4464, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/pennwood-cyber-charter-school/
SOURCE Pennwood Cyber Charter School
