Pennwood Cyber Charter School Honors Inaugural Graduation Class of 2025

The graduating Class of 2025 at Pennwood Cyber Charter School consists of students from towns and cities across Pennsylvania, such as Downingtown, Philadelphia, Stroudsburg and more. Among the graduating class, 19 percent plan to enroll in two- or four-year colleges or universities, including Duquesne University, George Mason University, University of Michigan, University of North Texas and West Chester University. Twelve percent plan to pursue vocational training, 11 percent intend to join the workforce, while others plan to join the military, take a gap year or pursue other opportunities.

"We are immensely proud of every one of our graduates. They have grown not just in academics, but in self-assurance and in character, fostered by the supportive and collaborative environment that our online public charter school offers," said Michael Micco, Principal of Pennwood Cyber Charter School. "I have confidence that the resilience and adaptability our graduates have developed here will serve them well in all of their future endeavors."

Pennwood Cyber Charter School serves more than 800 students statewide, using the proven and nationally recognized Connections Academy curriculum to offer a high-quality statewide online public school program. The school provides flexibility and opportunities for families interested in a personalized education approach in an online setting. At Pennwood Cyber Charter School, students are taught to balance their academics and the importance of learning essential life skills, preparing them for success in their studies and beyond the classroom. Students and families benefit from the ongoing support from state-certified teachers who are specially trained in online instruction, fostering meaningful connections and a supportive learning environment. Pennwood Cyber Charter School's K-12 curriculum includes core courses and a variety of electives for students to explore their interests. Additionally, the school offers students access to socialization opportunities through clubs, virtual and in-person activities, and interactive pop-up events with their peers and teachers.

Pennwood Cyber Charter School prepares students for the future through its range of college and career readiness initiatives that integrate traditional academics with industry-leading career-focused programs. At Pennwood Cyber Charter School, students can earn a high school diploma while also having the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certifications, and college credit simultaneously through the school's dual-credit and tri-credit offerings. Of the graduating cohort, 30 percent participated in course offerings with industry-leading partners like Drexel University's Goodwin College of Professional Studies, Coursera, Credly, CAPS Network, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Additionally, the school offers an enhanced curriculum with a unique extended three-week Connections Term ("C-Term") for all K-12 students, an additional session to the standard 180 school days. During C-Term, high school students who are on track for graduation can participate in college preparatory courses while K-8 students can explore career and college preparation initiatives based on the Pennsylvania Career Education and Work Standards.

Enrollment for the 2025-26 school year is currently open for students in grades K-12. Families interested in enrollment are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more about the personalized online learning experience. For more information about Pennwood Cyber Charter School, please call 1-833-591-0251 or visit https://www.connectionsacademy.com/pennwood.

About Pennwood Cyber Charter School

Pennwood Cyber Charter School is a unique, taxpayer-funded online public school for K-12 students across Pennsylvania. The school uses a proven core model of virtual learning, the nationally recognized Connections Academy program, which is accredited by Cognia, formerly AdvancED. Following its inaugural 2024-2025 school year, Pennwood Cyber Charter School creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. At Pennwood Cyber Charter School, students will gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit https://www.connectionsacademy.com/pennwood.

