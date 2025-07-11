Penrith: Queenstown's Newest Iconic Address Redefines Smart Urban Living

Penrith is an upcoming luxury condominium by Intrepid, Hong Leong, and Guoco, perfectly located next to Queenstown MRT and offering 460 thoughtfully designed Smart Home units with top-class resort-style facilities.

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intrepid Investments, Hong Leong Holdings, and GuocoLand proudly unveil Penrith, an exclusive 99-year leasehold condominium set to become Queenstown's next landmark residential development. Perfectly positioned right next to Queenstown MRT station along Singapore's East-West Line, Penrith offers unmatched city-fringe living with unbeatable connectivity.

Occupying a prime 102,497 sq ft plot along Margaret Drive, Penrith will feature 460 premium homes thoughtfully crafted for today's busy urbanite. With layouts from elegant one-bedroom apartments to spacious five-bedroom family residences, Penrith is designed to meet diverse lifestyle needs without compromising on luxury.

Thoughtful Design Meets Smart Innovation

Each unit at Penrith reflects meticulous attention to detail, from refined interiors to innovative Smart Home technology. Residents can enjoy the convenience of digital locks, RFID cards, and app-enabled remote controls for home appliances, security, and lighting. Whether it's letting in your helper with a temporary access code or arriving home to a freshly cooked meal, Penrith brings seamless living to your fingertips.

North-facing units on higher floors will enjoy panoramic, unblocked views — a rare luxury in this mature city-fringe district.

A Resort-Style Haven in the City

Penrith promises an extensive suite of facilities designed for all ages and lifestyles. Fitness enthusiasts can look forward to two swimming pools, a fully-equipped gym, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. Families can gather around BBQ pits and clubhouses or enjoy the well-appointed function rooms and games lounges.

Children have been specially considered with a safe kiddy pool, treehouse, playrooms, and a playground built to the highest standards. Those seeking quiet retreats will find reading lounges and lush landscaped gardens perfect for relaxing with a book or simply escaping the city bustle.

An Unbeatable Address in Queenstown

Penrith's strategic location places residents within easy reach of everything they need. The Queenstown MRT station is just a five-minute walk away, connecting directly to major interchanges like Buona Vista, Outram Park, and City Hall. Motorists benefit from quick access to PIE, BKE, and AYE, ensuring smooth island-wide travel.

Top schools, from Queenstown Primary and Crescent Girls' School to nearby international institutions, make Penrith ideal for families. The Margaret Drive precinct is rich with amenities — from the famous Margaret Drive Hawker Centre to Dawson Place, Anchorpoint, Ikea Alexandra, and the Orchard shopping belt, all close by for daily convenience.

Nature lovers can explore the Green Corridor and Alexandra Canal Linear Park, with scenic connections to HortPark and the historic Rail Corridor.

Launching Soon - Register Early

Penrith is scheduled for launch in Q3/Q4 2025, with an estimated TOP in 2028/2029. Homebuyers eager to secure their preferred units and enjoy early-bird developer prices are encouraged to register interest now.

About the Developers

Penrith is brought to you by the joint expertise of Hong Leong Holdings, GuocoLand, and Intrepid Investments, respected developers known for creating exceptional, future-ready homes in Singapore.

Register Today

Get priority updates on floor plans, e-brochures, pricing, and an exclusive invitation to Penrith's show flat preview.

Media Contact

Sales Team, Prop SG, 65 6578 7277, [email protected], https://prop.sg/

