Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival Returns October 12, 2024: Team Registration Now Open!

Pensacola, known for its stunning white-sand beaches, warm hospitality, and rich cultural offerings, is an ideal destination for teams to combine adventure with relaxation. Beyond the race, teams can explore pristine white sandy beaches, savor fresh Gulf seafood, and immerse themselves in the vibrant downtown scene. Pensacola's historic charm and breathtaking views make it the perfect location for a weekend getaway.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Bayview Park, 2000 E. Lloyd St., Pensacola FL

Website to register: pensacoladragonboatfestival.com

About the Event

Now in its 10th year, the Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival brings together paddlers from across the Southeast and beyond. Teams of 20 paddlers, along with a drummer and steerer, will race across Bayou Texar in exciting, fast-paced races.

With 40 teams expected to compete, the event is more than just a race – it's a celebration of community partnerships, corporate team-building, and a commitment to giving back.

What's in Store?

In addition to the dragon boat races, the festival will feature a vibrant athlete's village, arts and crafts vendors, food stalls, and family-friendly activities such as face painting, caricatures, and more. With over 7,500 spectators and participants expected, the atmosphere will be lively and welcoming.

A Perfect Weekend for Out-of-Town Teams

Visiting teams are encouraged to make the most of their trip to Pensacola. From beach days to exploring local attractions like the National Naval Aviation Museum and Historic Pensacola Village, there's no shortage of activities for paddlers and supporters alike. Whether you're racing or cheering from the sidelines, this festival offers an excellent opportunity to experience one of Florida's most beloved coastal towns.

For a list of places to stay in Pensacola, click here.

Register Your Team Now!

Don't miss your chance to compete in one of the most exciting dragon boat races of the year while enjoying all that Pensacola has to offer. Visit pensacoladragonboatfestival.com for team registration and event details.

Join us on October 12 at Bayview Park in Pensacola – where competition meets community and adventure awaits!

