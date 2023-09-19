PensacolaBeach.com and Innisfree Hotels to Host the 1st Innisfree Food Challenge

Food is a huge part of the coastal communities where we have Innisfree properties. Our hope in offering this event is to engage with the Pensacola Beach community, and we are looking forward to seeing what our local chefs will create to showcase their unique talents. Tweet this

Prominent guest judges will taste and critique the dishes, ensuring fierce competition, sensational flavors, and an unforgettable experience. Spectators can watch culinary magic unfold for free during the all-day event, which includes live music, Cat Country 98.7 FM broadcasting on site, plus drinks and food for purchase from Water Pig BBQ, Red Fish Blue Fish, and Piazza Pizza.

"Food is a huge part of the coastal communities where we have Innisfree properties. Our hope in offering this event is to engage with the Pensacola Beach community, and we are looking forward to seeing what our local chefs will create to showcase their unique talents," said Manuel Rodriguez, Corporate Director of Food & Beverage, Innisfree Hotels. "I personally cannot wait to see who cooks up the winning food at our inaugural Innisfree Food Challenge next month."

The night before the main event, celebrity chefs Ronald Burns and John Lindsey will share steak-cooking tips and more during the Fire & Flavors VIP Kickoff Event. Taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Sal de Mar, outside the Hilton Pensacola Beach, Fire & Flavors will include live music, delicious appetizers and demo samples from the chefs, fireworks, and an open bar. Tickets are $75 and available for purchase on Eventbrite.

Key details:

WHAT: The Innisfree Food Challenge





WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 . The Bacon Competition kicks things off from 9 to 11 a.m. , followed by the Sandwich Competition from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. , and the Live Fire Competition from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be live music from Jordan Chase from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Stormfolk from 2 to 4:30 p.m. , after which awards and winners will be announced.





. The Bacon Competition kicks things off from , followed by the Sandwich Competition from , and the Live Fire Competition from There will be live music from from and Stormfolk from , after which awards and winners will be announced. WHERE: Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, 20 Casino Beach Boardwalk, Pensacola Beach, 32561.





Beach, 20 Beach Boardwalk, Pensacola Beach, 32561. SPONSORS: The Innisfree Food Challenge is presented by PensacolaBeach.com in collaboration with Innisfree Hotels, and is sponsored by World Food Championships, Icey-Tek, Yoder Smokers, Royal Oak Charcoal, Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Merchants Food Service.





MORE INFO: Pensacola Beach locals, visitors, and interested chefs can visit https://bit.ly/InnisfreeFoodChallenge for more information.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 24 hotel properties — about 3,500 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success not only in profits but also through its impact on people and the planet. Innisfree, which has about $800 million of assets under management and $180 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

Media Contact

Mary Eva Tredway, Butin PR, 1 404-317-0731, [email protected]

SOURCE Innisfree Hotels