Pentadecanoic Acid (C15:0) Presented as a Leading Longevity-Enhancing Molecule at World's Most Prestigious Anti-Aging Science Conference

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a groundbreaking development in the field of geroprotection, recent clinical trials and studies identify pentadecanoic acid (C15:0) as a powerful agent in promoting longevity and healthy aging, outranking traditional longevity treatments such as rapamycin and metformin. At the 11th Aging Research and Drug Discovery Meeting, Dr. Nicholas J. Schork, a leader at the National Institute of Health-funded Longevity Consortium, shared C15:0's newly discovered role as an essential fatty acid to support both healthspan and lifespan. Further, Dr. Schork discussed its potential to outpace traditional longevity treatments, marking a significant evolution in our understanding of aging and age-related diseases.

Aging Hallmarks and the Role of C15:0

Geroprotection involves targeting the biological hallmarks of aging to delay the onset of age-related diseases and promote a longer, healthier life. C15:0, also known as pentadecanoic acid, influences several key aging hallmarks, including cellular senescence and mitochondrial dysfunction.

Studies reveal that C15:0 stabilizes cell membranes, reduces inflammation, and enhances mitochondrial function—all critical in slowing the aging process. Unlike traditional geroprotectors, C15:0 works at the cellular level to target multiple hallmarks of aging, restoring balance and resilience and offering a holistic approach to aging intervention.

"The breadth of evidence for its health benefits is what makes C15:0 so compelling. Very few, if any, candidate geroprotectors have been subjected to the same level of rigor in a wide variety of settings—cell-based studies, studies involving non-human species, human population studies, clinical trials, pharmacology studies, and more—and all have resulted in very positive findings," said Dr. Schork.

A Leading Expert in Aging Research

Dr. Nicholas J. Schork has been a pioneering figure in aging research. He has authored over 600 peer-reviewed scientific papers and has been involved in numerous collaborative and consortium-related research projects. As the Principal Investigator of the Longevity Consortium, Dr. Schork is at the forefront of identifying and characterizing factors that contribute to human longevity. The National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), conducts and supports genetic, biological, clinical, behavioral, social, and economic research on aging and the challenges and needs of older adults.

What Makes C15:0 a Standout Geroprotector

At his presentation at the ARDD Symposium, entitled "Pentadecanoic acid (C15:0) as a Geroprotector: Evolution, Aging Hallmarks, and a Preponderance of Evidence," Dr. Schork emphasized the remarkable breadth of evidence supporting C15:0 as a promising geroprotector.

"C15:0 has many advantages. Its health benefits can be easily assessed by physicians using routine health panels, safely administered as a promising candidate geroprotector, and is known to have broad effects across multiple phenotypes and against multiple aging-associated conditions. Because of this, C15:0 is likely to be a core component of longevity medicine programs," shared Dr. Schork.

The extensive validation across diverse research domains sets C15:0 apart from other longevity-enhancing nutrients. While many compounds may show promise in isolated studies, C15:0's consistent positive outcomes across a spectrum of rigorous scientific investigations solidify its standing as a leading candidate in the field of geroprotection.

C15:0 vs. Rapamycin and Metformin

The preponderance of evidence from recent trials positions C15:0 ahead of established geroprotectors like rapamycin and metformin. Numerous studies have demonstrated that C15:0 supports longevity-enhancing activities and improved quality of life by targeting the root causes of aging at the molecular level.

One notable study compares the efficacy of C15:0 with rapamycin and metformin, two well-known agents in the longevity space. The results are striking: C15:0 stands out by targeting the root causes of aging at the cellular level. While drugs like rapamycin focus on inhibiting pathways associated with aging, C15:0 both inhibits these processes and enhances cellular resilience by strengthening cell membranes and boosting mitochondrial function, essential for maintaining cell health as we age.

Fixing C15:0 Nutritional Deficiencies to Slow Aging

Moreover, a newly discovered nutritional C15:0 deficiency syndrome called Cellular Fragility Syndrome has been shown to cause ferroptosis, a newly discovered form of cell death that accelerates aging and the onset of chronic aging-associated conditions.

Laboratory and clinical trials show that fixing nutritional C15:0 deficiencies can reverse Cellular Fragility Syndrome and ferroptosis, including improved red blood cell, liver, metabolic, and gut health, providing a more comprehensive approach to healthy aging compared to the singular mechanisms of traditional drugs.These findings suggest that C15:0 could be a more effective and safer option for those seeking to prolong life and maintain vitality.

A New Era in Longevity Research

As research into C15:0 continues to expand, its status as a leading geroprotector becomes increasingly clear. The scientific community is now exploring the broader implications of C15:0 in the context of personalized medicine and aging interventions, with the potential to revolutionize how we approach aging and age-related diseases.

"With the wealth of evidence now available, it's time to rethink our strategies for promoting longevity," added Dr. Schork. "C15:0 represents a new frontier in aging research, offering hope for more effective and accessible ways to support both our healthspan and lifespan."

