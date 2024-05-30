Pentec Health Announces Significant Expansion with New Pharmacy and Distribution Capabilities in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Washington

Pentec Health, Inc., an industry leader in specialty infusion pharmacy and clinical nutrition services, today announced its receipt of approval from the Pennsylvania Board of Pharmacy for a new USP 800 compliant clean room dedicated to sterile and hazardous compounding. The investment in expanded sterile compounding capabilities, which can be delivered across the U.S., will broaden Pentec's therapeutic offerings, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of specialized infusion pharmacy and complex in-home clinical services.

BOOTHWYN, Pa., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pentec Health, Inc., an industry leader in specialty infusion pharmacy and clinical nutrition services, today announced its receipt of approval from the Pennsylvania Board of Pharmacy for a new USP 800 compliant clean room dedicated to sterile and hazardous compounding. The investment in expanded sterile compounding capabilities, which can be delivered across the U.S., will broaden Pentec's therapeutic offerings, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of specialized infusion pharmacy and complex in-home clinical services.

Pentec is also investing in the development of a 36,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sterile compounding and specialty pharmacy in Gilbert, Arizona. This expansion marks the introduction of the company's third licensed pharmacy, which will more than double Pentec's sterile compounding and dispensing capacity, as well as offer new sterile compounding and specialty pharmacy capabilities.

Along with Pentec's investment in enhanced pharmacy capabilities and capacity, Pentec, under the ZOIA Healthcare brand, has opened a new, FDA-registered food facility in Vancouver, Washington. This 11,000-square-foot facility, combined with Pentec's HQAA-accredited DME division, ZOIA Pharma, will help meet the increasing demand for clinical nutrition services by providing national distribution of medical formulas and low-protein foods for patients with inherited metabolic disorders and other rare diseases.

"Pentec was built on a foundation of solving complex healthcare delivery challenges by providing highly specialized clinical focus and care management, which other providers could not or would not offer," said Matthew Deans, president and CEO of Pentec. "We remain committed to these core principals, as demonstrated by the new pharmacy and food facility, which are purpose-built to keep up with the growing demand and diversification of our business. These additional capabilities will strengthen our industry-leading clinical quality, generate operational efficiencies and, most importantly, allow us to expand our reach and care for more patients. We will be the partner of choice for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers."

Pentec's investments in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Washington reflect its commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare delivery. Extending Pentec's operational footprint will increase its ability to provide services in new therapeutic areas to underserved markets and ensure that patients receive the highest standard of care in the setting of their choice.

About Pentec Health

Pentec Health is a leader in specialty pharmacy, infusion services, and DME distribution, committed to solving and simplifying complex care challenges to better meet patient and provider needs. Accredited by the Joint Commission and the American Nurses Credentialing Center, with distinctions in Specialty Care Nurse Fellowship, Pentec Health delivers exceptional results through unique solutions, technical expertise, and clinical collaboration. Our proven delivery models reduce administrative burdens and help improve patient outcomes. Pentec Health serves more than 11,000 patients living with complex medical conditions, with care provided nationwide by over 350 clinicians.

