Pentec Health's Specialty Care Nurse Fellowship Granted Accreditation With Distinction by the American Nurses Credentialing Center

Pentec Health, Inc.'s (Pentec) Specialty Care Nurse Fellowship has been granted Accreditation with Distinction, the highest recognition bestowed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Commission on Accreditation in Practice Transition Programs.

The accreditation reaffirms Pentec's position as a trusted provider of specialized, high-skilled infusion nursing and underscores the company's dedication to delivering outstanding education and training opportunities. Pentec's patients benefit from expert care and individualized treatment in the setting of their choice. A recent survey underscores just how much patients value that level of care, with 75% of those receiving Pentec Specialty Care services rating their care as a perfect 10.

"This exceptional achievement sets Pentec apart as a leader in the field of home infusion services that specialize in the management of implantable pumps and distinguishes the company among fewer than 10 accredited fellowship programs nationwide," said Kendra Howard, Executive Vice President of Operations and Clinical Services of Pentec. "The accreditation with the honor of distinction reflects Pentec's collective commitment to excellence, innovation and continuous improvement. Our dedicated nursing fellows played an integral role in this accomplishment, as did our regional teams who contributed invaluable expertise as preceptors, mentors and coaches."

Pentec's Specialty Care nurses provide intrathecal drug delivery for spasticity and pain management in the setting of the patient's choice, whether in their home or a physician's office. Pentec's highly trained nurses apply proper techniques to safely and successfully perform more than 20,000 implanted pump refills and adjustments annually. The care of Pentec nurses for the whole patient involves providing comprehensive physical assessments and ongoing education including 24/7 access to healthcare professionals and patient advocacy teams.

Pentec's holistic approach extends beyond the care regimen. The company utilizes a multi-disciplinary approach to enhance outcomes by providing patient-specific compounded, sterile medications monitored and delivered by an expert team of infusion pharmacists in addition to highly skilled nurses. And patients are supported by a dedicated patient services team that removes barriers to care, including expertise in navigating the complexity of insurance coverage, product distribution and clinical support.

Clearly patients appreciate that expertise and level of specialty care. The 1,190 intrathecal care patients who participated in a recent patient satisfaction survey gave Pentec a 9.6 overall patient satisfaction score (on a 10-point scale). Overall, 74-88% of intrathecal patients expressed strong agreement with positive statements about Pentec's timeliness, clear and understandable explanations, trust, respect, care and concern, reliability, coordination of care and safety.

Many patients felt compelled to add comments expressing appreciation for Pentec's nurses and the company's care in general.

"My nurse has always been there. She has not missed a single appointment over the years, making the nearly 3-hour trip through some of the worst snowstorms the Midwest threw at us. She made every appointment throughout the 3-plus years of COVID. I am truly grateful for her unselfish dedication."

A Complex Care provider, Pentec provides clinical nutrition – including medical foods and renal nutrition – in addition to specialty infusion care. Pentec is committed to solving and simplifying complex care challenges not addressed by other providers.

About Pentec Health

Pentec Health is committed to solving and simplifying complex care challenges to better meet patient and provider needs. Pentec's unique solutions, based on empathy, technical expertise, and clinical collaboration, deliver exceptional results through proven delivery models that reduce administrative burdens and improve outcomes through trusted, long-term relationships. Pentec Health serves more than 11,000 patients living with complex medical conditions, with care provided across the nation by more than 350 clinicians.

