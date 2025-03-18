PenTeleData Extends, Expands OpenVault Relationship To Enhance Customer Experience

OpenVault consistently has provided the technology breakthroughs that are enabling us to extract the highest levels of capacity and functionality from our existing infrastructure. Jaime Mendes, Vice President of Operations for PenTeleData Post this

"As a locally owned company, we place great value on our ability to anticipate our customers' needs and provide service excellence that they can't get anywhere else," said Jaime Mendes, Vice President of Operations for PenTeleData. "OpenVault consistently has provided the technology breakthroughs that are enabling us to extract the highest levels of capacity and functionality from our existing infrastructure."

"PenTeleData has a rich tradition of providing emerging technologies that enrich the lives of consumers," said Josh Barstow, Chief Commercial Officer of OpenVault. "The company's commitment to service excellence and subscriber satisfaction has led them to be among the first to implement game-changing solutions such as PMA."

OpenVault's OV PMA optimizes modulation profiles used by DOCSIS 3.1 or higher cable modems on OFDM(A) channels. It then routinely monitors and adjusts these profiles based on changing RF impairments, to ensure that subscribers receive the best possible service quality. This results in improvement of up to 40 percent in overall network capacity and bolsters the resilience of DOCSIS 3.1 modems, particularly in the presence of impairments.

The first member of the PMA Partner Program created by CableLabs' Kyrio subsidiary, OpenVault has created a suite of innovative SaaS-based services that deliver actionable insights and automated optimization. OpenVault's Vantage is unique in its combination of PMA, Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) with alarming, and congestion management solutions to help operators unlock the power of broadband and maximize network value and performance.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions, providing operators with tremendous value through software and avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending.

About PenTeleData

PenTeleData began in 1994 with the idea of providing high speed data and Internet connectivity in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In 1995, that vision came true. Our strategic partnership of communications companies includes Service Electric Cable TV and Communications, Service Electric Cablevision, , Ironton Telephone, Palmerton Telephone, and Blue Ridge Communications. Collectively, we have invested more than $300 million in fiber optic infrastructure with more than 10,000 Miles of fiber optic cabling that serves all facets of life from their homes to businesses, including banking, healthcare, education, government, retail sales, and the wireless industry. Today, more than 30 years later, we serve over 400,000 customers with connectivity solutions, including Broadband Fiber, Business Phone, Cloud-Based DDOS Mitigation, DIA (Dedicated Internet Access) services, Dark Fiber, Multi-Dwelling Unit Solutions, and I.T. Services. To learn more, visit www.penteledata.net.For media inquiries, please contact: Paul Schneider at [email protected] or +1-215-817-4384 Kristen Nihamin at [email protected] or +1-917-509-9028

