P.E.O.PayGo Ranks No. 1809 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Our goal is to alleviate the administrative challenges that small businesses face when managing their operations by providing seamless access to workers' compensation, payroll, and human resources support through our exclusive online InstaQuote platform." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"Our goal is to simplify the process of managing a small business by providing access to workers' compensation insurance, payroll, and HR management through our P.E.O. Instaquote program. We aim to eliminate the administrative frustrations associated with running a company. With our user-friendly Instaquote, determining your workers' comp rates before purchasing is hassle-free, explains Melanie Montenegro, President of P.E.O.PayGo.

PEOPayGo offers cost-effective solutions for payroll, HR, and workers' compensation. We help businesses of any size with pre-approved workers' compensation codes, even without current employees. Minimal information is needed to begin. Since its founding in 2016, P.E.O.PayGo has primarily served customers in the construction industry. The company distinguishes itself by taking calculated risks on startups and owner-operators whom other insurance companies might decline. While some of these business owners may not possess strong digital skills, P.E.O.PayGo's user-friendly technology solutions ensure a seamless experience for everyone. By developing solutions with its core customer base in mind, P.E.O.PayGo ensures an excellent customer experience.

By the numbers:

No. 1,809 on Inc. 5000

No. 75 Industry Ranking for Human Resources

309% three-year growth rate

CONTACT:

For more information about this press release & peopaygo.com, please contact:

Marketing & Media Department

1-800-355-7741

[email protected]

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Media Contact

Press Release & Marketing Dept, PEOPAYGO.COM, 1 800-355-7741, [email protected], https://peopaygo.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE PEOPAYGO.COM