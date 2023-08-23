PEOPLE and Great Place To Work Name Roth Staffing Companies to 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care List

"At the heart of our company is a commitment to giving back and enhancing the lives of those we serve," remarked Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. Tweet this

Companies also submit essays which are validated by employee survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees, its community, and the planet. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees.

"At the heart of our company is a commitment to giving back and enhancing the lives of those we serve," remarked Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Being acknowledged for our endeavors has great significance for us, and further fuels our determination to continue to make a positive difference. Each day, I take pride in our Coworkers' genuine dedication not only to their customers and candidates but to the communities where they live and work."

The Companies That Care list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"This was the year when we saw if companies meant it when they promised to put employees first," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Caring for people isn't a by-product or afterthought for the very best companies — it's a core part of how they create value for their customers and communities."

"Never before have we seen the way we all work shift so dramatically," says PEOPLE editor-in-chief Wendy Naugle. "The companies on this‥list keep their employees and their communities front and center, while thinking‥about how we can work together better — and do better for our neighbors and our planet."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

The organization consistently ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for Medium Workplaces, Millennials, Professional Services and Women. In 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as well as Best Staffing Firms for Women, "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction" and "Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction" by ClearlyRated.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 7.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations. Of those, 1.1 million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

