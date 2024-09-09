PEOPLE and Great Place To Work Name Roth Staffing Companies to 2024 PEOPLE Companies that Care List

"We are excited to be recognized for our company values and our commitment to giving back to our communities," remarked Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Being recognized for our efforts is deeply meaningful as we continue striving to make a positive difference." Post this

Companies also submit essays which are validated by employee survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees, its community, and the planet. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees.

"We're so proud of Roth Staffing's 30 years of caring, working hard and making life better for the people we serve. We are excited to be recognized for our company values and our commitment to giving back to our communities," remarked Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Being recognized for our efforts is deeply meaningful as we continue striving to make a positive difference. Each day, I take pride in our coworkers' genuine dedication—not only to their customers and candidates but also to the communities where they live and work."

The Companies that Care list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"What these companies prove is that taking care of your workforce is an investment — not a cost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "And companies that do it the right way will reap the benefits: more engagement, faster innovation, and a healthy bottom line."

"Each year, we look forward to highlighting the innovative ways these companies give back to their employees, communities and the world," says Wendy Naugle, PEOPLE editor-in-chief. "Celebrating the care and kindness they show is a natural extension of our editorial mission—to show what's possible when ordinary people commit to extraordinary endeavors."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 8.2 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, more than a million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit http://www.greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food, and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism, and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

Media Contact

Samantha Cabot, Roth Staffing, 714-939-8600, [email protected], www.rothstaffing.com

SOURCE Roth Staffing