People Puzzle LLC Acquired by Anders - Scaling HR & Talent Transformation Capabilities

Anders has acquired People Puzzle LLC, bringing its founders on as Partners and integrating People Puzzle's proven HR and employee experience methodologies to expand Anders' HR & Talent Transformation capabilities.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People Puzzle LLC - www.peoplepuzzlellc.com is pleased to announce their sale to Anders, a full-service firm delivering tax, audit, and strategic advisory services to clients nationwide expanding Anders' ability to help organizations align people, leadership, and business strategy.

As part of the transaction, Dr. Scott Leuchter and Denise Nichols, co-founders of People Puzzle, have joined Anders - www.anderscpa.com as partners. Together, they will lead and grow the firm's newly expanded HR & Talent Transformation practice, bringing a powerful combination of strategic HR expertise, analytics, and operational leadership to Anders clients.

Through this acquisition, Anders will begin offering People Puzzle's proven methodologies and proprietary intellectual property, including the HR Functional Assessment and the Employee Experience Impact Assessment®—tools that have guided organizations across industries in optimizing their HR performance and improving employee experience and business outcomes. Integrating these assets into Anders' advisory platform will enable end‑to‑end solutions that connect people strategy, operational efficiency, and performance.

"Joining Anders is an exciting opportunity to expand the impact of the work we've done at People Puzzle. By integrating our data‑driven methodologies with Anders' advisory capabilities, we can help even more organizations align people strategy with business strategy. I'm thrilled to build this practice within a firm that shares our belief that people are a company's greatest differentiator." — Dr. Scott Leuchter

"This next chapter with Anders allows us to scale what we've always set out to do—help companies improve the impact that human resources and employees have on business outcomes. Combining our proven tools with Anders' depth of services will give clients a more holistic, strategic, and actionable approach to HR and talent transformation. I couldn't be more excited about the value we'll deliver together." — Denise Nichols

"The addition of Scott, Denise, and the People Puzzle intellectual property meaningfully enhances our ability to support clients through their most critical asset—their people. Businesses today face unprecedented workforce challenges, and this acquisition positions Anders to offer a truly comprehensive advisory experience that connects financial insights, operational strategy, and talent performance." — Dave Hartley, Partner-in-Charge, Advisory

About Anders

For 60 years, Anders has delivered full-service accounting, tax, audit, and advisory services to growth-oriented companies, organizations, and individuals. Ranked #72 on Inside Public Accounting's List of Top 500 CPA Firms and a top four firm headquartered in St. Louis with team members across the U.S., Anders is a member firm of LEA Global (LEA), one of the largest international associations of independent accounting firms. For more information on Anders, visit anderscpa.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram: @AndersCPA.

About People Puzzle LLC

People Puzzle LLC is an HR and Employee Experience consultancy specializing in designing and implementing people strategies that drive business outcomes. Known for its proprietary HR Functional Assessment and Employee Experience Impact Assessment®, People Puzzle has helped organizations strengthen HR operations, enhance employee experience, and build high-performing teams. Through a practical, data-driven approach, People Puzzle empowers organizations to align culture, talent, and strategy for sustainable success and improved business outcomes through people.

Media Contact

