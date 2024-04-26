People USA, in partnership with The Office of Mental Health, provides supportive housing for individuals re-entering the community from incarceration

People USA, funded by and in partnership with the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH), is set to open 20 new scattered site housing units that will support individuals re-entering the community from New York State prison.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People USA, funded by and in partnership with the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH), is set to open 20 new scattered site housing units that will support individuals re-entering the community from New York State prison. These individuals are also facing serious mental health challenges, substance use disorders, and/or physical health care needs. The units will be in Dutchess and Ulster County.

People USA's Supportive Housing Program allows individuals to live anywhere in the community, receive help with their rent through subsidies, and receive a customized service plan from People USA's Peer Housing Coordinators to ensure they are living well and meeting their goals. Housing Coordinators wrap services around the individual to ensure they have the resources and tools to sustain their housing.

The program uses a housing first approach.

"A lot of housing programs or agencies require you to be clean and housing ready. If you use drugs, you get kicked out. If you get arrested, you get kicked out. They have a no-tolerance policy for any of that stuff, even though that's not evidence-based practice. So, with Housing First, we take you as you are. You don't have income; we'll help you get that. You're still using drugs? Okay, we'll work on that later. Housing happens first, and the belief is once you're housed, then you can work on all that other stuff. And at the end of the day, housing is a human right. So, whether somebody's using or not using, they are still worthy of housing." - People USA Housing Coordinator

This unique model has a peer-led approach. This means all Housing Coordinators within the program are people with lived experience in homelessness, mental health, substance use challenges, and/or trauma. They understand the stigma that comes during the recovery and re-entry processes and will advocate for their participants side by side. Peers allow their participants to feel seen, heard, and understood while being in a comfortable environment, and help them to be independent on their wellness journey.

People USA is a peer-run mental health non-profit that creates, provides, and promotes its own innovative crisis response, and wellness services.

