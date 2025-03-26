PeopleFluent Helps Organizations Achieve Workforce Agility to Combat Skills Shortages With New Skills Enablement Platform, Stories

With Stories, PeopleFluent has solved this problem by creating a platform that unifies a company's workforce data from multiple systems so executives and leaders always have access to a quick, clear picture of their organization's skills. Post this

Gavin Beddow, Vice President of Products at PeopleFluent, said:

"Organizations need to be agile if they want to leverage the latest advancements in technology and respond quickly to their customers' changing needs. The problem is that most organizations track employee skills, knowledge, and training activity across multiple systems and often in siloed role-based structures. This can severely limit an organization's ability to swiftly redeploy talent or deliver highly personalized training paths based on emerging needs. With Stories, PeopleFluent has solved this problem by creating a platform that unifies a company's workforce data from multiple systems so executives and leaders always have access to a quick, clear picture of their organization's skills."

In addition to tracking workforce skills and talent development, PeopleFluent Stories provides leaders with centralized insights so organizations can quickly pivot when needed to enhance their success. These insights are provided at the individual, team, or organizational level so executives can identify content or skills gaps and make data-based decisions to improve their organization's overall productivity and performance.

TJ Seabrooks, Managing Director at PeopleFluent, had this to say:

"The last several years have seen a dramatic technology boom and a changing work landscape that's sparked a need for workers to develop new skills to more efficiently do their existing jobs and prepare for roles that don't yet exist. As we work with our customers, the one thing we continue to hear from them is a call for improving their visibility into the skill of their organization and tools to empower, encourage, and energize employees to develop the skills necessary for the changing world of work around us."

The Stories platform empowers organizations to target skills development across their workforces to ensure their companies are ready to adapt quickly to keep up with changing market trends or priorities. To see how PeopleFluent Stories can help you track and manage skills and performance across your organization, request a demo today!

About PeopleFluent

As a market leader in integrated talent management and learning solutions, PeopleFluent helps companies develop, reward, and advance a skilled and motivated workforce. Deployed separately or as a suite, PeopleFluent software spans talent management, performance, compensation, succession, learning, skills enablement, and org charting—all tailored for sophisticated enterprise organizations with complex requirements. PeopleFluent delivers unmatched functionality and flexibility, recognized by leading analysts, to develop people, drive performance, and deliver results.

A part of Learning Technologies Group (LTG), PeopleFluent provides world-class service and an unparalleled ecosystem of partners to optimize employee experience, employer brand, and business results.

For more, visit peoplefluent.com.

Media Contact

Jared Orlin, PeopleFluent, +44(0) 20 7832 3440, [email protected], https://www.peoplefluent.com/

SOURCE PeopleFluent