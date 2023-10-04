PeopleFluent Named One of Training Industry's Top 20 LMS Providers for 12th Consecutive Year

PeopleFluent Learning continues to prove itself as a stellar fit for managing employee learning and skills development, especially compliance training, inside companies from highly regulated industries. Tweet this

According to Training Industry, the selected 2023 Learning Management System companies demonstrate excellence in many areas, including:

Breadth, quality, and advancement of features, capabilities, and analytics

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning technologies training market

Client and user representation

Business performance and growth

Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. said about the award winners: "The companies chosen for our Top 20 LMS category represent an innovative set of providers offering training platforms and tools for all needs. These organizations create an environment for their learners to utilize features such as gamification, personalized learning paths, immersive learning, recommendation engines and more for a better overall learning experience. We also see these organizations making sure the management experience is streamlined and seeking to continually improve their UX, analytics, tools and more. These innovative organizations are continuously advancing the learning technologies market through offering both advanced and experiential learning technologies."

The full list of Training Industry's 2023 Top 20 LMS Companies can be found here.

To see how the PeopleFluent LMS can help you track and manage your learning programs, schedule a demo today.

About PeopleFluent

As a market leader in integrated talent management and learning solutions, PeopleFluent helps companies develop, reward, and advance a skilled and motivated workforce. Deployed separately or as a suite, our software spans performance, compensation, succession, org charting, and learning—tailored for either large or mid-enterprise organizations. We deliver unmatched functionality and flexibility, recognized by leading analysts, to develop people, drive performance and deliver results.

Our solutions unify talent processes within a collaborative experience that enables HR and L&D teams to guide managers and employees with contextual learning—right in the flow of work.

A part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), PeopleFluent provides world-class service and an unparalleled ecosystem of partners to optimize employee experience, employer brand, and business results.

For more, visit peoplefluent.com.

Media Contact

Jared Orlin, Learning Technologies Group plc, 01273468889, [email protected], https://www.peoplefluent.com/

SOURCE Learning Technologies Group plc