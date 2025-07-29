PeopleFluent Talent Management and Compensation Version 25.07 Enhances AI Integrations and Includes Additional Upgrades to Help Organizations Improve Workflows

The AI enhancements and additional product upgrades in Version 25.07 are a reflection of our commitment to ensuring our software drives workforce productivity for our customers. Post this

With Version 25.07, PeopleFluent Talent Management received several enhancements, including a new field that gives users the ability to quickly access overall feedback. This new field shows users feedback they've received that isn't directly tied to a goal or competency. It allows employees to get an at-a-glance look at how they're performing without tying the comments to their official performance goals.

Version 25.07 also saves administrators valuable time by allowing them to delete delegations in bulk. This new capability lets administrators remove delegations without navigating to each performance plan. Administrators can now choose to delete in bulk based on the plan, process, or grid view.

Additionally, the update includes an enhanced career path user interface. The upgrades make it easier for employees to navigate so they can better understand their potential career progression.

With Version 25.07, PeopleFluent Compensation receives several enhancements to upgrade its user interface and experience. Included in these enhancements are changes to the off-cycle grid view that make the worksheet easier for administrators to configure to their organization's unique specifications and needs. Worksheets across the platform received several updates to their color scheme and visual presentation options, making the system even easier to navigate.

Additionally, the compensation workflow pipeline was updated to be visually consistent with the performance workflow pipeline, giving clients a more cohesive experience across PeopleFluent's software solutions.

Lori Smith, Vice President of Revenue at PeopleFluent, had this to say:

"We're continually innovating to enhance our clients' experiences and make their jobs easier. The AI enhancements and additional product upgrades in Version 25.07 are a reflection of our commitment to ensuring our software drives workforce productivity for our customers. Our goal is to help our clients successfully achieve their business goals, stay compliant, and maintain their data security."

