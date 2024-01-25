PeopleToMySpot Provides SMB Marketers With Location Analytics

Today, DOmedia and Placer.ai launched PeopleToMySpot.com, a website designed to help local marketers and business owners understand and impact foot-traffic patterns near brick-and-mortar locations.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DOmedia is partnering with location analytics leader Placer.ai to launch PeopleToMySpot.com, a website designed to improve the effectiveness of out-of-home advertising for small businesses. This website helps local marketers and business owners understand foot-traffic patterns near their brick-and-mortar locations and build ad campaigns to increase customer foot-traffic.
PeopleToMySpot empowers local businesses to access data from Placer's Foot Traffic Widget for any zip-code's foot-traffic patterns and available ad inventory. DOmedia, which also operates local ad marketplace BillboardsIn.com, will help businesses turn those insights into powerful advertising plans.
"With increasing competition online, local businesses need their brick-and-mortar locations to have a competitive edge," said Ian Bowman-Henderson, Head of Operations at DOmedia. "Accurate foot-traffic analytics can help them understand customer patterns and advertise more effectively, and Placer.ai has made it more actionable."
DOmedia created PeopleToMySpot because they believe access to foot-traffic data will increase local marketers' demand for out-of-home (OOH) ads, such as billboards. According to research from the Outdoor Advertising Association of America, 76% of U.S. adults say they recently engaged with a business after seeing an OOH ad; over 20% actually visited in-person. Despite the effectiveness and affordability of OOH ads – which typically cost much less than other ad formats – outdoor ad campaigns can feel inaccessible to small businesses. In 2022, nearly 20% of all OOH ad dollars came from just 100 major corporations.
"The world's largest brands know out-of-home ads work," said Michael Cooper, CEO at DOmedia. "Local advertisers haven't had the same level of access to inventory – not just billboards, but digital screens in restaurants and gyms, taxi ads, movie theaters – and they haven't had the same level of access to the data."
When the overall OOH ad industry grows, DOmedia benefits as well. In 2022, U.S. advertisers spent $8.8B on OOH ads; DOmedia's software helped agencies and advertisers book nearly $2B dollars of OOH. Many of those advertisers were new to the industry, with 75% of BillboardsIn.com users reporting they had never bought a billboard.
DOmedia is the out-of-home advertising industry's largest marketplace platform for planning, buying, and selling media. The world's leading ad agencies and media companies rely on DOmedia's enterprise solutions, while small businesses use www.BillboardsIn.com to plan and execute OOH campaigns online.
Placer.ai is the most advanced foot-traffic analytics platform allowing anyone with a stake in the physical world to instantly generate insights into any property for a deeper understanding of the factors that drive success. Placer.ai is the first platform that fully empowers professionals in retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, economic development, and more to truly understand and maximize their offline activities. Find more information here: https://placer.ai/
