pepelwerk Joins Forces with Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to Transform Government Workforce Development

DALLAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce a new partnership between pepelwerk and the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), aimed at revolutionizing government workforce development. This collaboration is an important step towards ensuring responsible allocation of tax dollars and optimizing government agency expenses in Texas.

The Texas DIR has proactively taken measures to address concerns about increasing spending in the state. With the introduction of an innovative program, DIR is actively vetting vendors and identifying high-quality solutions that align with the expectations and budgets of Texas government agencies.

"We are excited to partner with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to drive innovation and excellence in government workforce development," said Kim Kelley, CEO at pepelwerk. "Together, we aim to revolutionize the way agencies meet their goals and streamline their talent acquisition processes."

pepelwerk, as a trusted Texas vendor specializing in talent acquisition and career management, brings extensive experience and resources to this collaboration. By leveraging pepelwerk's cutting-edge solutions, government agencies will have the tools they need to optimize their workforce and achieve their objectives with unparalleled efficiency.

"At pepelwerk, we believe that by working hand in hand with selected vendors like DIR, we can empower government agencies to elevate their workforce and embrace a future of unparalleled success and efficiency," added Kim Kelley.

For more information about pepelwerk and the partnership with the Texas Department of Information Resources, please visit https://futureofwork.pepelwerk.com/texas-department-of-information-resources.

About pepelwerk:

pepelwerk is a forward-thinking provider of talent acquisition and career management solutions, empowering organizations to optimize their workforce and achieve their goals with precision and agility. pepelwerk is a DIR-authorized vendor for Public or Charter Schools, Public Universities or Colleges, City Municipalities and other State Government Agencies dealing with Government Payments.

