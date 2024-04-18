Revolutionizing career prep for students: pepelwerk partners with Texas DIR to empower educators & equip students.

DALLAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- pepelwerk, a leading platform in career management and work readiness, is proud to announce its exciting partnership with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). This collaboration aims to revolutionize career preparation for K-12 students, providing them with essential tools to excel in high-demand job markets and empowering educators to guide students toward fulfilling careers.

"At a time when concerns about Texas spending are being raised, the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) is leading the way in demonstrating responsible allocation of resources, particularly in education," stated Kim Kelley, CEO at pepelwerk. "Through their rigorous vetting process of vendors, DIR ensures that only top-quality vendors, ready to meet the expected standards and pricing requirements for Texas education, are selected."

"We are thrilled to join forces with DIR to elevate the future prospects of students," continued Kelley. "Our mission is to equip young minds with the necessary skills and resources to thrive in the workforce of tomorrow."

As an approved vendor specializing in career management, DIR brings expertise and resources that align seamlessly with pepelwerk's vision. Together, they seek to equip students with unique tools that will enhance their readiness for in-demand jobs, ensuring they are well-prepared for the challenges of the modern workplace.

This strategic partnership focuses on empowering students and empowering educators in shaping the career trajectories of young individuals. By providing essential support and guidance to educators, pepelwerk and DIR aim to create a nurturing environment where students can explore their interests and work towards fulfilling careers.

"We believe that by collaborating with DIR, we can make a significant impact on the lives of students by offering them opportunities to explore diverse career paths and develop the skills necessary for success," added Kim Kelley.

In an era where concerns about government spending are prevalent, the partnership between pepelwerk and the Texas Department of Information Resources represents a responsible and impactful investment in the future of Texas education. Both organizations are committed to creating a brighter future for students by providing them with the tools and guidance needed to navigate the ever-evolving job market successfully, all while ensuring that taxpayer funds are spent wisely on quality vendors.

For more information about pepelwerk and the partnership with the Texas Department of Information Resources, please visit https://futureofwork.pepelwerk.com/texas-department-of-information-resources

About pepelwerk:

pepelwerk is a forward-thinking provider of talent acquisition and career management solutions, empowering organizations to optimize their workforce and achieve their goals with precision and agility. pepelwerk is a DIR-authorized vendor for Public or Charter Schools, Public Universities or Colleges, City Municipalities and other State Government Agencies dealing with Government Payments.

