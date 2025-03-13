Pepper Palace is Bringing the Heat to More Cities with New Store Openings!

Pepper Palace, the go-to destination for handcrafted hot sauces and seasonings, is bringing the heat to even more cities! With over 80 locations nationwide, the flavor empire is expanding with grand openings in Burlington, VT; Wilmington, NC; and Annapolis, MD. Known for its one-of-a-kind tasting experience and premium small-batch sauces, Pepper Palace continues its mission to turn up the flavor and bring spice lovers together.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pepper Palace, the premiere destination for hot sauce, is turning up the heat with new permanent store openings in major cities across the country! As the undisputed champion of flavor, they're bringing bold, handcrafted, small-batch sauces and seasonings to even more fiery food lovers, delivering unrivaled flavor.
With over 80 locations nationwide—including hotspots like Sedona, AZ; Williamsburg, VA; Lahaska, PA; and Mystic, CT—Pepper Palace is excited to announce its latest store expansions! This week, they're turning up the heat with a grand opening in Burlington, VT, at 63 Church Street. And later this month, the flavor train keeps rolling with more grand openings in:
- Wilmington, NC – 10 N Front Street Unit A
- Annapolis, MD – 133 Main St
At Pepper Palace, they live for the thrill of the taste bud rollercoaster. That's why they offer a one-of-a-kind tasting experience in every store, where expert spice guides will take you on a ride From Wild to Mild. Their mission? To rid the world of the ordinary and inject excitement into every meal with legendary hot sauces, dry spice, and wing sauces.
"We don't just sell hot sauce—we create an experience," said Morten Steen-Jorgensen, CEO at Pepper Palace. "We're all about bringing people together through flavor, fun, and a little bit of fiery mischief. Whether you're new to spice or a hardcore chili head, we've got something that'll rock your world."
Pepper Palace isn't just another sauce shop—it's a full-on flavor adventure. Each bottle of hot sauce, dry spice, and wing sauce is made with all-natural ingredients, ensuring top-tier taste and quality. These authentic and heat-packed products have been lighting up kitchens and cookouts for years, and now, it's time to spice up even more cities.
Don't live life without flavor—get in on the action! Visit one of our new locations or find a Pepper Palace near you using our Store Locator at https://pepperpalace.com/pages/store-locations.
