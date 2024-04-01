Peppercomm Appoints December as New Co-CEO to Spearhead Launch of Puppercomm

Cooper Hoyte-Urbanski also named Senior Vice Puppy to pack-lead new service offerings, including treat sniffing, park etiquette and more

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peppercomm, a leading strategic communications and marketing agency named after its founder's late black lab, Pepper, today announced the launch of its strategic canine division, Puppercomm, and the appointment of a Co-CEO, a terrier and American Staffordshire mix named December. The pup will lead the agency's pet operations and bathroom and treat breaks alongside Founder and CEO, Steve Cody. She brings three months of industry experience and hails from Animal Haven, a NYC-based nonprofit animal rescue.

Given current market demand, Puppercomm will expand the agency's current integrated service offerings to include:

Fire hydrant identification

Treat sniffing and evaluation

Competitive eating – food and foreign objects

Zoomies for pack morale building

Toy destroying (a.k.a. testing for the most durable stuffies)

In her 100 days at Animal Haven, December has been known for being the best tail-chaser of her litter. While serving in the Co-CEO position, December will remain adoptable and is eager and ready to move in with humans who are able to provide a warm fuzzy bed, pet friends, cuddles, treats (preferably peanut butter flavored) and toys to chase. Additional information on December can be found here.

"Woof. Bark. Sniff. Woof woof," commented December. "Treat (please), woof bark."

In addition to December, the agency has hired Cooper Hoyte-Urbanski, a seven-and-a-half-year-old treeing walker coonhound, to serve as Senior Vice Puppy, reporting directly to December and playing an instrumental role in driving growth of the expanded business unit.

"December's storied experience in pack leading and providing emotional support to any hooman is commendable and perfectly positions her to lead the launch of Puppercomm," commented Peppercomm Founder and CEO, Steve Cody. "Alongside her, Cooper will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth as an agency and honor the legacy of our firm's namesake, Pepper."

With over seven years as the dog of the house, Cooper is proficient in avoiding death during foreign object ingestion, protecting employees from dangerous machinery including garbage trucks and vacuum cleaners, and earning treats. As SVPuppy, Cooper's responsibilities will include pack management, delivering attention and affection to Peppercomm team members, fetching of new business opportunities and more.

To celebrate its launch and December's hire, Puppercomm has made a donation to Animal Haven in support of its efforts to enrich the lives of homeless pets from the moment they enter their care. For more information on Puppercomm and Peppercomm, please visit: peppercomm.com.

ABOUT PEPPERCOMM AND PUPPERCOMM

Peppercomm, a Ruder Finn company, is an award-winning, strategic, integrated communications and marketing agency headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco and London. With 29 years of expertise serving blue chip and breakout clients, the firm has made a science of communication, combining wit and wisdom with proven public relations discipline and innovative offerings to break through, build deeper connections and ensure our clients' success. Peppercomm has received numerous accolades throughout its history, most recently being named one of the top 30 Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC 2023, the PRNews Agency Elite 100 and PR Daily's Top Agencies, as well as recent campaign award recognitions from the Provoke SABRE Awards (Integrated Campaign), PRNews Platinum PR Awards (Media Relations), PRNews Digital Awards (CSR), and the Bulldog PR Awards (Media Relations), among others.

ABOUT ANIMAL HAVEN

Animal Haven is a nonprofit animal rescue located in lower Manhattan. For over 50 years, they've worked to find homes for vulnerable cats and dogs. They provide essential medical care and behavior intervention when needed to improve the animals' quality of life. Animal Haven also provides Community Engagement programs that enhance the bond between animals and people, and endeavor to keep people and their pets together whenever possible.

Animal Haven has been awarded a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator, indicating exceptional accountability, and transparency, and financial integrity.

Media Contact

Danielle Montana, Peppercomm & Puppercomm, 1 8568994882, [email protected], Peppercomm.com

SOURCE Peppercomm & Puppercomm