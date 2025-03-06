Peppercomm Appoints Jacqueline Kolek and Maggie O'Neill as Co-Presidents

"As Peppercomm marks its 30th anniversary, I'm thrilled to be passing the baton to Jackie and Maggie," said Cody. "Each has made countless contributions to Peppercomm over the decades and I'm confident they will take the firm in new and exciting directions." Post this

Cody will continue to remain involved with key Peppercomm clients and expand his engagement across the Ruder Finn Group to bring key insights on the challenges Chief Communications Officers are facing and influence the development of new products and services, industry content and research and talent development.

Kolek, who will mark her 25th anniversary with Peppercomm this April, has led the agency's financial and professional services sector, as well as key clients in higher education and high-profile crisis engagements as head of the firm's Team Meridian specialty issues and crisis group. Jackie also pioneered the development of Peppercomm's industry-leading humor offerings alongside Cody and manages the Laughing Matters Council. She will continue to drive the growth of new and innovative offerings, lead signature client engagements and oversee the firm's marketing and communications strategy and employee communications.

O'Neill has been with Peppercomm for nearly 24 years and served as the firm's Chief Client Officer, ensuring consistent delivery of high-quality service and results for clients, leading the firm's consumer and lifestyle sector spanning home, auto, mobility and consumer tech, and spearheaded the launch of Peppercomm's Stakeholder Experience (SX) offering. In addition to continuing her leadership role on key accounts, Maggie will oversee the firm's finance, operations and new business processes as Peppercomm continues to grow and more closely integrate across Ruder Finn.

