Peppercomm Named #8 on Crain's List of 2024 Best Places to Work in NYC

Accolade comes on the heels of new client wins including Outback Steakhouse, Lehigh University and Octaura

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peppercomm, a Ruder Finn Company and leading strategic communications and marketing agency, has been named #8 on the list of Crain's 2024 Best Places to Work in NYC.

The awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the best companies to work for in NYC. In partnership with Workforce Research Group, Crain's surveyed nearly 20,000 employees and their employers on culture, leadership approach, opportunities for professional growth, traditional benefits, and distinctive work perks. Winners were determined by the results of Workforce Research Group's weighted surveys.

"Peppercomm has long embraced a philosophy of taking our work and our clients seriously, but never ourselves. Being named to the Crain's list of Best Places to Work in NYC for the 5th time and 4th year in a row is a testament to our humor-led culture," commented Peppercomm Cofounder and CEO, Steve Cody. "We truly practice what we preach when it comes to the power of humor in the workplace and the results speak for themselves. The Peppercomm team is filled with the most talented, creative, empathetic and supportive people not just in communications and marketing, but across all of New York City."

This recognition comes on the heels of strong growth for the firm with recent client wins across consumer, financial services and higher education. New additions to Peppercomm's roster includes the Aussie-inspired Outback Steakhouse, Lehigh University, one of the most distinguished private research universities in the U.S., and Octaura, an electronic trading, data and analytics solution for syndicated loans. In recent months, Peppercomm was also honored by the 2024 Bulldog PR Awards and the 2024 SABRE Awards North America for its work on Dole Packaged Foods and Japanese Green Tea.

The full Best Places to Work list, which was announced at an event on Sept. 18., showcases a ranking of the 70 top employers in the city and will appear in the Oct. 14 print issue of Crain's New York Business. Peppercomm was previously awarded the 27th spot on the list in 2023.

About Peppercomm:

Peppercomm, a Ruder Finn company, is an award-winning, strategic, integrated communications and marketing agency headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco and London. With 29 years of expertise serving blue chip and breakout clients, the firm has made a science of communication, combining wit and wisdom with proven public relations discipline and innovative offerings to break through, build deeper connections and ensure our clients' success. Peppercomm has received numerous accolades throughout its history, most recently being named one of the top 10 Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC 2024, the PRNews Agency Elite 100 and PR Daily's Top Agencies, as well as recent campaign award recognitions from the Provoke SABRE Awards (Integrated Campaign), PRNews Platinum PR Awards (Media Relations), PRNews Digital Awards (CSR), and the Bulldog PR Awards (Media Relations), among others.

About Crain Communications:

Crain Communications is a leading business news and information company with a portfolio of 24 media brands that provide indispensable coverage and data for professionals globally and across sectors, including advertising, automotive, finance, healthcare, staffing, and workforce solutions. Many of Crain's brands are the most influential media properties in the industries and communities they serve, including Ad Age, Automotive News, Pensions & Investments, Modern Healthcare, Staffing Industry Analysts, as well as Crain's regional business brands. For more than a century, our dedication to deep sector expertise and journalistic integrity has enabled us to provide trusted insights across all our platforms, empowering today's business leaders to make industry-shaping decisions. To learn more about Crain Communications, visit crain.com.

About Workforce Research Group:

Workforce Research Group is a Texas-based workplace excellence research firm managing "Best Places to Work" programs all over the world. To learn more, visit workforcerg.com.

