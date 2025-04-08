PepTalk and Docebo Partner to Launch First-Ever Expert Speaker Booking Service Inside Any LMS

"This partnership makes life easier for L&D teams," said Ant Cauchi, PepTalk co-founder. "They can now plug live speaker sessions into learning programmes in just a few clicks, whether they need something bespoke or ready-made on today's most urgent business topics. It's all about speed and impact." Post this

With almost 4,000 businesses using Docebo's platform worldwide, the new integration brings PepTalk's speaker network to tens of thousands of learners, opening up access to experts like optimism pro Bill Burke, Cambridge University leadership professor Dr Mark Bloomfield, and AI leader Dr. Rumman Chowdhury.

Andrea Sennett, Director of Content Partnerships at Docebo, commented: "Docebo helps businesses build smarter, more efficient learning ecosystems. This partnership with PepTalk fits perfectly, adding live expert-led sessions to a platform our customers trust."

About PepTalk

PepTalk is a global speaker and expert talent marketplace that helps organisations unlock live learning experiences through keynote sessions, workshops, leadership summits, and fireside conversations. Operating globally, PepTalk supports companies in delivering impactful, human-centred learning.

About Docebo

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo's end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.

