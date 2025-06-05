Peptide Aggregation in Manufacturing: Mechanisms, Challenges and Case Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar is ideal for professionals involved in peptide process development, formulation, analytical sciences and regulatory affairs who want to deepen their understanding of aggregation-related risks and how to manage them across the development lifecycle. Post this

The featured speakers will begin with an overview of peptide aggregation mechanisms. They will discuss how intrinsic factors such as amino acid sequence and hydrophobicity, along with extrinsic parameters like pH, temperature, stirring and buffer composition, contribute to aggregate formation. Aggregation often occurs during downstream processes, forming amorphous clumps, fibrils or crystalline structures that compromise therapeutic integrity and can trigger immunogenic responses.

To address this, the webinar will introduce a suite of analytical techniques used to detect and characterize peptide aggregates. These analytical methods range from classical tools like size exclusion chromatography with multi-angle light scattering (SEC-MALS) and dynamic light scattering (DLS) to advanced methods such as Thioflavin T assays, Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy, atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nanoparticle tracking analysis. Attendees will gain insight into the relative advantages and limitations of each method, with emphasis on selecting orthogonal strategies that align with regulatory expectations from agencies including the EMA, FDA and ICH.

Practical examples from the manufacturing floor will illustrate how data-driven process development can help mitigate aggregation. Case studies will include high-risk peptides prone to β-sheet-rich fibrillar aggregation and solutions such as process parameter optimization using Design of Experiments (DoE), solvent and buffer system redesign and mechanical stress minimization.

The presentation will also explore how regulatory guidelines increasingly demand aggregation control strategies at the development, specification and stability stages of both drug substance and drug product.

This webinar is ideal for professionals involved in peptide process development, formulation, analytical sciences and regulatory affairs who want to deepen their understanding of aggregation-related risks and how to manage them across the development lifecycle.

Register for this webinar to learn how to identify, monitor and control peptide aggregation. Gain practical insights, technical approaches and regulatory-aligned strategies to ensure the quality, efficacy and manufacturability of peptide therapeutics.

Join experts from PolyPeptide Group, El Djouhar Rekaï, PhD, Head of Process & Analytical Development; Anaïs Pujol-Collinson, PhD, Downstream Process Scientist; and Dinesh Parmar, Head of Regulatory Affairs Ambernath, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Peptide Aggregation in Manufacturing: Mechanisms, Challenges and Case Studies.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks