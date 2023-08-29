Peqish Partners With Aegis Biopharmaceuticals Inc to Launch Nutraceutical Breakthrough

Phyto-P™ - our breakthrough patent-pending 'superfood' harnesses nature's power for health. Enriched with polyphenols, it offers anti-inflammatory and gut-healing benefits. This polyphenol rich superfood has the potential to address chronic conditions effectively." . - Dr. Anthony Marotta, PhD. Tweet this

With the health and wellness market now worth an estimated $1.5 Trillion, and demand soaring for wellness and nutrition products that provide health benefits, like prevention or better management of disease, in addition to their basic nutritional value, the scientific team at SignalChem Plantech developed this proprietary product by leveraging cellular agriculture techniques to meet that demand. Phyto-P™ is enriched with unprecedented levels of antioxidant polyphenols such as quercetin, along with compounds like chlorogenic acid, chicoric acid, and anthocyanins.

There are more than 500 different types of polyphenols and research shows these natural phytochemicals can help support your well-being and assist with the management of certain chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. For these reasons and others, polyphenols are a popular choice amongst consumers and naturopathic doctors.

"Our research has shown that Phyto-P™ has immune boosting activity and is a natural powerhouse against the cytokine storm," said SignalChem CEO Mr. Jun Yan, who developed this transformative breakthrough in managing the well-being of humanity. "We now have data with Phyto-P™ that clearly illustrates how the combined action of this polyphenol-rich game-changing solution produces a significantly greater impact than any individual polyphenol on its own."

As little as one teaspoon a day of Phyto-P™ can provide a natural immune booster, with the power to reduce important cytokines known to drive inflammatory processes.

"Phyto-P™ is a breakthrough innovation in the health and wellness space. Enriched with higher levels of a variety of polyphenols, this product has the ability to combat inflammation, support gut health and act as a shield against pressures of modern life," said Peqish's CEO Dr. Marotta, PhD. " Think of it as your body's resilience boost, backed by solid science and regulatory approval. It's not just a product; it's a new era of well-being strengthened by leveraging the power of nature."

Aegis also marked a major milestone in September 2022 when it received regulatory clearance from Canada's Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate, NPN80121356. This is the entity responsible for authorizing natural health products and non-prescription drugs for sale in Canada, and ensuring they meet safety, efficacy, and quality standards.

"We are thrilled to partner with Peqish to leverage their deep clinical knowledge and product formulation expertise for this innovative phytochemical-rich ingredient," said Aegis CEO Nicolas Zhang. "Imagine a world where we leverage the power of nature to help people. This breakthrough has tremendous potential to improve human health and we are excited to continue to build the scientific body of evidence to support its benefits."

Peqish is currently seeking partnerships exclusively with businesses focused on producing and distributing specialty products for athletic performance and in the health and wellness sector. If you are interested in learning more about this exciting opportunity, please connect with us today by email: kto(at)peqish.com to explore how we can collaborate and drive better health outcomes for everyone. For more information on Phyto-P™, watch this brief presentation on the benefits of Phyto-P™ for athletic performance or visit our website for more details.

About Peqish Group, Food & Hospitality

Peqish Group is an ag-tech company that combines cutting-edge technology with deep scientific and clinical understanding to bring forth innovative solutions that support people's well-being. We are committed to utilizing the latest advancements to develop products that have the potential to address and even possibly resolve disease. Our team of experts is dedicated to the pursuit of a healthier and more sustainable future for all, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this exciting and rapidly evolving industry. Whether it's through our ground-breaking research or the development of new, innovative products, our mission is to help people achieve optimal health and wellness.

About Aegis

Aegis Biopharmaceuticals Inc, in collaboration with our parent company SignalChem, is committed to assisting individuals in upholding a harmonious immune system using entirely natural, non-toxic, and side-effect-free solutions that yield notable outcomes. With our latest research and development of natural polyphenol technology, we are committed to reducing chronic inflammation in the human body.

Our parent company, SignalChem, is a leader in the biotechnology industry specializing in the research and production of innovative and high-quality human recombinant cell signaling products. Together we are committed to creating effective research tools and supporting scientists from academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology companies around the world, advancing basic research in life sciences and facilitating drug development. Phyto-P™ is a trademark managed by Aegis.

About SignalChem

SignalChem Plantech, a subsidiary of SignalChem Lifesciences Corp., is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing a wide range of plant-based solutions for human health with a particular focus on autoimmune and other immune-related diseases. The company is known for its unique approach to upregulating targeted secondary metabolites in plants, and for developing a highly efficient plant protein-expression platform. Over the years, SignalChem has used its core expertise in cell signaling, molecular biology, and protein biochemistry to produce more than 2,000 functional protein products.

Forward Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Anthony Marotta, PhD, Peqish Group, Food and Hospitality

